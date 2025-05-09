Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trans Labour councillor has quit the party and accused Sir Keir Starmer of “throwing transgender people under the bus” after it’s response to the controversial Supreme Court ruling on gender.

Dylan Tippetts, who represented Labour on Plymouth City Council, said he can no longer represent a party “that does not support my fundamental rights”.

Judges ruled that the definition of a woman in equality law is based on biological sex. In response, a slew of ministers, including equalities minister Bridget Phillipson, said trans women should use bathrooms corresponding to their biological sex.

And Sir Keir U-turned on his previous position that “trans women are women”, calling on trans women to use male bathrooms and trans men to use women’s toilets.

Quitting the party, Mr Tippetts said: “The Labour party nationally has thrown transgender people under the bus and has taken us backwards decades.”

open image in gallery Dylan Tippetts is Plymouth’s first openly trans councillor (Dylan Tippetts/PA) ( PA Media )

He added: “Everyone deserves the right to live peacefully, and the Labour Party continues to deny transgender people that basic right.

“I cannot continue to represent a party that does not support my fundamental rights. I cannot as a trans person continue to support the Labour Party.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer said he no longer believes ‘trans women are women’ ( via REUTERS )

After the ruling, a member of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee told The Independent Sir Keir was putting trans people in danger and forcing them out of society. Left-winger Jess Barnard said: “We already know trans women face extreme levels of violence in society and are likely to be targeted with hate crime and abuse for being trans.

“So we should not be in a situation where the prime minister of the UK is telling trans women to use men’s bathrooms.”

Seeking to address the anger, Ms Phillipson stressed that Labour will offer trans people the “dignity” they were denied by the Conservatives.

She said: “We will continue our wider work with commitment, with compassion, to protect all of those who need it right across society. Because this is a government that will support the rights of women and trans people, now and always.

“This is a Government that will support the rights of all people with protected characteristics, now and always. This is a government that will support the rights of our most vulnerable, now and always. And, on that, there is no change to announce. Dignity and respect for all, now and always.”

open image in gallery Bridget Phillipson promised Labour will support trans people ( PA Wire )

Labour suggested Mr Tippetts’ decision to to quit was taken after he was told he was being replaced as chair of the Taxi Licensing Committee.

A spokesperson for Plymouth Labour Group said: "We are very disappointed that Cllr Tippetts has taken the decision to resign. The residents of Compton ward deserve three committed councillors so we hope Cllr Tippetts will work hard to represent them during his final year in office".

Mr Tippetts will now sit as an independent and will not seek re-election next year.