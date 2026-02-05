Trump approves Starmer’s Chagos deal despite calling it an ‘act of great stupidity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has dramatically U-turned on his opposition to Keir Starmer’s controversial Chagos Islands deal, signalling his support just weeks after he described it as an act of “great stupidity”.

His comments triggered a political firestorm that led to the prime minister accusing the US President of using the agreement to try to pressure him over Greenland.

In new comments on his Truth Social platform, however, he described the agreement as “the best” the Labour leader could strike.

The furious row erupted over Sir Keir’s plans to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, in a deal the government says is necessary to secure the future of the crucial UK-US Diego Garcia military base.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer accused US President Donald Trump of using the Chagos handover deal to try to pressure him over Greenland (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ministers secured US backing for the deal last year. And in February, the president told Sir Keir during a visit to the White House that he was “inclined to go with your country” and that he had “a feeling it’s going to work out very well”.

But in a move that sent shockwaves through Downing Street last month, the US president denounced it as “an act of great stupidity”.

In return, Sir Keir accused him of trying to pressure the UK into suporting America’s plans to take over Greenland.

Now using a post on his Truth Social platform, the President wrote that he had had "very productive discussions" with Sir Keir about the deal.

Under the plan, which will cost £35 billion over the next century, the UK will cede sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius but lease back the facility on the island of Diego Garcia.

Mr Trump said: "I understand that the deal Prime Minister Starmer has made, according to many, (is) the best he could make.

"However, if the lease deal, sometime in the future, ever falls apart, or anyone threatens or endangers US operations and forces at our Base, I retain the right to Militarily secure and reinforce the American presence in Diego Garcia.

"Let it be known that I will never allow our presence on a Base as important as this to ever be undermined or threatened by fake claims or environmental nonsense."

open image in gallery The government has agreed to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius and secure the operation of a joint UK-US base on the island of Diego Garcia for at least 99 years (CPA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy/PA) ( CPA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy/PA )

Sir Keir withdrew his Chagos Islands bill in the face of a shock backlash over the deal from the US, days after Donald Trump’s outburst.

But the latest climbdown from the President allows it to return to the House of Lords.

It is not the only climbdown over the UK Trump has performed in recent weeks.

He also U-turned on his his slurs against British soldiers in Afghanistan after sparking widespread outrage for his false claims made about Nato allies.

The US president initially claimed they had avoided the front lines during the war in Afghanistan.

Sir Keir Starmer raised the comments directly with the US president during a phone call and hours later Trump paid tribute to “the great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom”.

The prime minister had joined Prince Harry, veterans and politicians from across the political spectrum in condemning Mr Trump’s claims, with Sir Keir calling them “appalling” and demanding an apology.

Critics had pointed to both the number of non-US coalition deaths in Afghanistan and Mr Trump’s own avoidance of military service in Vietnam.

Downing Street said the PM spoke with the President and “agreed on the importance of the deal to secure the joint UK–US base on Diego Garcia, which remains vital to shared security interests. The UK and US will continue to work closely on the implementation of the deal, they agreed.”

The Tories said they would continue fighting the Chagos deal “to the end”.

Dame Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, said: “Keir Starmer and Peter Mandelson’s shameful Chagos Surrender remains an absolutely terrible deal for Britain.

“Handing over British sovereign territory and £35 billion of taxpayers’ money to an ally of China represents, in the President’s own words, an act of total weakness.

“The President’s statement today recognises a critical weakness in the Surrender deal – the lease could fall apart, leaving our national security and that of our allies in even greater doubt. The deal is a clearly a threat to our national security and is a massive strategic blunder.

“The Conservative Party’s view is unchanged. We have led the fight against this appalling Surrender and we will continue fighting it to the end.”