Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump avoided all the awkward issues they need to resolve when the US president made his first call to the prime minister on Sunday, it is understood.

In particular, the thorny issue of whether Trump will accept Lord Mandelson as the prime minister’s nomination of UK ambassador to the US was not broached as the two men discussed trade, the Royal family and the peace deal in the Middle East.

It is understood that Lord Mandelson was in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for meetings on Monday, with President Trump expected to make a decision on whether to accept his credentials as ambassador this week.

Sir Keir Starmer has had 'very good early engagement' with Donald Trump, Downing Street said, after the leaders spoke for the first time since the US president's inauguration

But Trump team sources have said he is minded to reject the credentials because of Mandelson’s support for an open relationship with China, his previous role as an EU commissioner and his close ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Also not mentioned was the ongoing row over Sir Keir’s attempts to hand the Chagos Islands - where the joint UK/ US air base on Diego Garcia is located - to Mauritius. Trump has been taking advice from Brexiteers in the UK and is considering blocking the deal.

Added to that the threat of tariffs from the US was not discussed nor were Mr Trump’s plans for Ukraine amid fears he is about to pull military and financial aid for the war against Russia. Defence as a subject did not come up nor did Mr Trump’s attempts to force Nato ally Denmark to hand over Greenland.

Pressed on the conversation a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister's had very, very good early engagement with President Trump, both before the inauguration, with the dinner in New York phone call we had a few weeks ago and the call that he had over the weekend.

“There’s a wide range of areas that we look forward to working with President Trump and an entire team to build on already very strong and deep relationship, whether it's on trade investment, whether it's on security, defence and the prime minister looks forward to meeting him soon.”

A decision will be made on Lord Mandelson's credentials as ambassador this week

While UK prime ministers are usually among the first world leaders incoming US presidents call after their inauguration, it took six days before Sir Keir received the call from President Trump.

And while publicly Mr Trump has said that he likes Sir Keir “a lot” and respects what he is doing, many of his inner circle have been briefing heavily against the UK Labour government suggesting that the relationship going forward could be tense.

Anger still lingers over comments made by senior Labour figures including foreign secretary David Lammy about Trump during his first presidency but more about Labour sending 100 activists to help Kamala Harris in the recent US election.

However, insiders have pointed out that the prime minister “has been clever” by getting Prince William to front up in diplomatic relations with the president, meeting him recently in Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame.

The US president made a point of repeating his love for the British Royal family in his call with Sir Keir on Sunday. It is understood that the prime minister and president will meet soon with a trip to Britain one of the first foreign visits planned by Trump.