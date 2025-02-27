Watch live: Starmer and Trump hold joint press conference after critical Ukraine talks
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump hold a joint press conference after their crunch talks on Ukraine and defence on Thursday, 27 February.
Earlier that day in the Oval Office, the US president said he and the UK prime minister “get along famously” and accepted an invitation that Sir Keir delivered from King Charles III for a second state visit to the UK.
Sir Keir is visiting Washington to push the reluctant Mr Trump to provide a US “backstop” to prevent Vladimir Putin from launching a fresh assault on Ukraine after any peace deal.
They are also discussing Sir Keir’s Chagos deal after concern from Downing Street that the Republican administration would veto the deal, which hands over the archipelago to Mauritius.
But speaking alongside Sir Keir, the president said Britain has agreed a "strong lease" on the military base, adding: "I think we will be inclined to go along with your country.
