Trump and Starmer’s first words to each other before crunch Ukraine talks

Sir Keir Starmer gave Donald Trump a friendly pat on the shoulder as he arrived at the White House for crunch talks on Ukraine on Thursday, 27 February.

The UK prime minister is visiting Washington to push the reluctant US president to provide a US “backstop” to prevent the Russian leader from launching a fresh assault on Ukraine after any peace deal.

Mr Trump has said he would not provide security guarantees “beyond very much”, insisting it was for Europeans to protect Ukraine.

The Republican, who has launched efforts with Russia to find a quick peace deal to end the invasion, has falsely accused Volodymyr Zelensky of being a “dictator” and suggested the Ukrainian leader was to blame for starting the war.