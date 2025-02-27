Keir Starmer took a playful dig at Elon Musk while speaking at the UK Embassy in Washington DC on the eve of his meeting with US President Donald Trump on 27 February.

“We share the view that our best days lie ahead. And, you know, taking out a chainsaw isn’t quite my style.” said Sir Keir. “But we are stripping away red tape and bureaucracy. We are reforming permitting, getting things built, reducing barriers to investment and growth.”

The prime minister’s comments followed Elon Musk’s appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., on 20 February, where he waved a blinged-out chainsaw around on stage.