Donald Trump was “acting for his country” when he slapped a 10 per cent tariff on all British exports to the United States, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The prime minister vowed to act in Britain’s interests in return, but indicated he would not hit back with retaliatory measures and instead would “keep a cool head”.

As he met business leaders to discuss the measures in Downing Street, Sir Keir warned: “Clearly, there will be an economic impact from the decisions the US has taken, both here and globally.”

open image in gallery Keir Starmer is seeking to strike a deal with Donald Trump ( PA Wire )

But he said: “I want to be crystal clear: we are prepared, indeed one of the great strengths of this nation is our ability to keep a cool head."

The PM added: “Last night the President of the United States acted for his country, and that is his mandate.

"Today, I will act in Britain's interests with mine."

The PM said “nothing is off the table” in terms of Britain’s response to Mr Trump’s plans, but said “our intention remains to secure a deal”.

He said that "we are living in a changing world… entering a new era".

Sir Keir added: "We must rise to this challenge and that is why I've instructed my team to move further and faster on the changes I believe will make our economy stronger and more resilient.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK will keep a ‘cool head’ in reaction to US tariffs (Jack Taylor/PA) ( PA Wire )

"Because this Government will do everything necessary to defend the UK's national interest, everything necessary to provide the foundation of security that working people need to get on with their lives.

"That is how we have acted and how we will continue to act: with pragmatism, cool and calm heads, focused on our national security."

Mr Trump has said his “Liberation Day” announcement, which threatens a devastating global trade war, is a “declaration of economic independence”.

European Union nations face 20 per cent penalties while China will pay 34 per cent and Cambodia an eye-watering 49 per cent. Switzerland was also hit hard with 31 per cent. Taiwan, which is struggling for survival against threats from China, faces 32 per cent and India is getting 26 per cent.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ( AP )

Sir Keir’s comments came after his business secretary insisted that “America is a friend” despite the damaging levy. Australian PM Anthony Albanese lashed out at Mr Trump following the tariff announcement, saying it was “not the act of a friend”.

But asked about the remarks on Sky News, Jonathan Reynolds said: “America is a friend, America is our principal ally.

Our relationship is an incredibly strong economic one, but also a security one and a political one as well.”

Mr Reynolds will continue efforts to strike a trade deal with the US which could see Mr Trump’s tariffs on British exports lifted.

After days of build up the US president waited for markets to close to make his big announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House on what he has dubbed “liberation day”.

He was surrounded by his cabinet, members of the Congress, senators, automobile workers and farmers as he promised “to make America wealthy again”.

He said: “April 2nd 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn. America's destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again. For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike.

“Americans really suffered gravely. They watched in anguish as foreign leaders have stolen our jobs, foreign cheaters have ransacked our factories and foreign scavengers that have torn apart our once beautiful American dream.

“Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen anymore.”