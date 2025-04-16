Scramble underway to stop Trump tariffs hitting Britain’s pharmaceutical industry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pharmaceutical bosses and the government are racing to stop Donald Trump slapping tariffs on medicines in a move that would significantly impact Britain’s multi-billion pound industry.

The US president has warned he will impose a 25 per cent levy on foreign drugs, which would devastate UK giants GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca.

America is the firms’ largest market, with 40 per cent of all AstraZeneca products, worth more than £20 billion, exported to the US.

open image in gallery Officials are scrambling to exempt pharmaceuticals from Donald Trump’s tariffs ( PA )

The government held a dinner with pharmaceutical chief executives on April 2, as Mr Trump unveiled his “Liberation Day” levies on the world.

And one government source told The Times: “We’re all just reacting to whatever comes out of the White House but I can’t see a world where we wouldn’t want to protect one of our biggest export markets and we wouldn’t include that in discussions.”

Meanwhile the Financial Times reported that Johnson & Johnson boss Joaquin Duato told a call of analysts on Tuesday the tariff could lead to medicine shortages. “There’s a reason why pharmaceutical tariffs are zero. It’s because tariffs can create disruptions in the supply chain, leading to shortages,” he said.

The British embassy in Washington is believed to be pushing for Britain to be exempted from any tariffs on pharmaceuticals alongside US-based trade body the Biotechnology Innovation Organisation.

Most countries, including the US, have for years, exempted drugs from tariffs, partly thanks to a 1995 World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreement aimed at keeping medicines affordable.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has complained about the US not making its own drugs ( EPA )

Pharmaceuticals are currently exempt from a baseline 10 per cent tax Mr Trump has placed on goods entering the US, but the US president has previously said: “We don’t make our own drugs, our own pharmaceuticals - we don’t make our own drugs any more […] all I have to do is impose a tariff. The more, the faster they move here.”

Mr Trump said on Monday he expects to impose tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals in the “not too distant future”.

But JD Vance raised hopes of Britain being protected from the worst of Mr Trump’s wrath, highlighting the president’s affinity for the Royal Family and stressing the US “working very hard” on what would be a “great” trade deal.

In an interview with Unherd, the vice president said: “The president really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the Queen. He admires and loves the King. It is a very important relationship. And he’s a businessman and has a number of important business relationships in [Britain]. But I think it’s much deeper than that.

“There’s a real cultural affinity. And, of course, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country.

“I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries.”

Minister Lilian Greenwood stressed on Wednesday that pharmaceuticals are “very important” to the UK and said she hoped Britain would strike a trade deal with the Trump administration leaving no tariffs in place.

She told Times Radio: “We know how important the life sciences sector is in the UK...Pharmaceuticals, obviously, very important to us. And that's sure to be part of the discussions that we're having on a trade deal, as is the UK automotive sector. And we, as a UK government, are doing all we can to protect those British industries.

“Of course,we'd be aiming for there to be no tariffs.But that's part of a negotiation.”

The head of the University of Birmingham’s flagship life sciences cluster warned any tariff on drugs could lead to supply chains collapsing and patients suffering.

Professor Gino Martini, who runs Precision Health Technologies Accelerator, told The Times: “It is a multi-site, multi-country supply chain and anything which hampers that could result in unintended consequences for patients, including the availability of medicines. We do not want patients to suffer.”