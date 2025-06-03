Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s steel and aluminium industry has been spared the immediate hit of Donald Trump’s 50 per cent from Wednesday – but looks to have just five weeks to finalise an exemption deal.

At the 11th hour, the US president decided to “provide different treatment” to the UK after last week announcing he would raise the tariffs from 25 per cent to “further secure” the industry in his country.

However, a much-lauded UK-US trade deal unveiled last month that should have exempted Britain from steel tariffs completely is still yet to be implemented – and it appears Mr Trump has set a deadline of next month for the deal to be finalised.

Levies will remain at 25 per cent for imports from the UK, according to a version of the US executive order that confirmed the worldwide tariff increase on Tuesday, which also added that Britain could still be subject to the higher 50 per cent rate from 9 July.

The UK government said it was “pleased” the UK will not be subject to the additional tariffs, as it vowed to secure the removal of the 25 per cent levies.

On Tuesday, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds met White House trade representative Jamieson Greer in Paris to discuss the UK-US trade deal.

According to the Department for Business and Trade, the pair discussed a desire to implement the deal struck as soon as possible, and committed to working closely to make it happen.

In the text of the executive order released on Tuesday, Mr Trump has “further determined that it is necessary and appropriate to allow for the implementation of the US-UK Economic Prosperity Deal of 8 May, 2025 (EPD), and to accordingly provide different treatment, as described below, for imports of steel and aluminium articles, and their derivatives, from the United Kingdom”.

The order later says that rates will for now stay at 25 per cent and adds: “On or after 9 July, 2025, the Secretary may adjust the applicable rates of duty and construct import quotas for steel and aluminium consistent with the terms of the EPD, or he may increase the applicable rates of duty to 50 percent if he determines that the United Kingdom has not complied with relevant aspects of the EPD”.

The global 50 per cent tariff rate is due to come into force from 12.01am Washington DC time on Wednesday, just after 5am in the UK.

There had been fears that the UK was to be hit with the 50 per cent tariff. UK Steel director general Gareth Stace said: “The president’s decision not to impose a 50 per cent tariff on UK steelmakers, but to keep the rate at 25 per cent while the UK-US deal is completed, is a welcome pause.

“Continued 25 per cent tariffs will benefit shipments already on the water that we were concerned would fall under a tax hike. However, uncertainty remains over timings and final tariff rates, and now US customers will be dubious over whether they should even risk making UK orders.

“The US and UK must urgently turn the May deal into reality to remove the tariffs completely.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “The UK was the first country to secure a trade deal with the US earlier this month and we remain committed to protecting British business and jobs across key sectors, including steel as part of our plan for change.

“We’re pleased that as a result of our agreement with the US, UK steel will not be subject to these additional tariffs.

“We will continue to work with the US to implement our agreement, which will see the 25 per cent US tariffs on steel removed.”

The Conservatives have said that Labour’s “botched negotiations have left businesses in limbo”.

Shadow business and trade secretary Andrew Griffith said: “Keir Starmer stood in front of the nation and insisted to the British public that his Labour Government had achieved a trade deal with the US, and now one month later our industries face a fresh tariffs blow.

“So once again, it seems that Keir Starmer’s promise was just like the rest: hollow and broken. Labour’s botched negotiations have left businesses in limbo and this country simply cannot afford their continuing failure.”