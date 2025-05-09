Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A, click here.

In one of the most dramatic weeks for British trade policy in decades, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has secured not one, but two landmark trade agreements — first with India, and now with the United States.

The newly announced US-UK Economic Prosperity Deal (EPD), unveiled on Thursday, marks a significant step in re-cementing Britain’s trading ties with Washington.

Billed as a "first-of-its-kind" agreement, the deal pledges to lower tariffs, ease barriers for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, and deepen collaboration in key sectors from digital trade to pharmaceuticals, steel, and green technology.

Crucially, it promises to safeguard UK businesses from the sharpest edges of Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies, while opening up billions in new commercial opportunities.

It’s a striking diplomatic win for Starmer, who just days ago concluded the long-stalled trade deal with India, an achievement that eluded both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

The two deals, clinched within 48 hours, have reshaped Britain’s post-Brexit trade landscape and breathed new life into Labour’s economic strategy.

Yet questions remain: How deep does the US-UK deal really go? What will it mean for British consumers and businesses? Is it enough to offset the frictions of post-Brexit trade with Europe? And how did Starmer navigate the famously unpredictable Donald Trump to secure it?

Join me live at 3pm BST on Friday, 9 May, as I answer your questions on all aspects of the new trade deal, Starmer’s diplomacy, and what these agreements mean for Britain’s economic future.

Submit your questions in the comments below. If you're not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to participate. For a full guide on how to comment, click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question right away – some may be hidden until the Q&A starts. See you at 3pm!