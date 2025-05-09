US-UK trade deal: Ask chief political commentator John Rentoul anything after historic Trump agreement
The Independent’s chief political commentator, John Rentoul, is here to answer your questions on the landmark US-UK trade deal – from what’s in the agreement to how Keir Starmer sealed the pact with Donald Trump
In one of the most dramatic weeks for British trade policy in decades, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has secured not one, but two landmark trade agreements — first with India, and now with the United States.
The newly announced US-UK Economic Prosperity Deal (EPD), unveiled on Thursday, marks a significant step in re-cementing Britain’s trading ties with Washington.
Billed as a "first-of-its-kind" agreement, the deal pledges to lower tariffs, ease barriers for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, and deepen collaboration in key sectors from digital trade to pharmaceuticals, steel, and green technology.
Crucially, it promises to safeguard UK businesses from the sharpest edges of Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies, while opening up billions in new commercial opportunities.
It’s a striking diplomatic win for Starmer, who just days ago concluded the long-stalled trade deal with India, an achievement that eluded both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.
The two deals, clinched within 48 hours, have reshaped Britain’s post-Brexit trade landscape and breathed new life into Labour’s economic strategy.
Yet questions remain: How deep does the US-UK deal really go? What will it mean for British consumers and businesses? Is it enough to offset the frictions of post-Brexit trade with Europe? And how did Starmer navigate the famously unpredictable Donald Trump to secure it?
Join me live at 3pm BST on Friday, 9 May, as I answer your questions on all aspects of the new trade deal, Starmer's diplomacy, and what these agreements mean for Britain's economic future.
