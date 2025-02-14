Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will “respond accordingly” to Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat, technology secretary Peter Kyle has said, arguing that the UK needs “cool, clear thinking”.

The US president announced on Thursday that he would impose “reciprocal tariffs” on all other countries, charging the same amount as levies imposed on American exports - claiming such a move was “fair to all”.

The impact of the announcement on the UK was not immediately clear, but the policy published by the White House included VAT as a target for reciprocal tariffs - which analysts have suggested could knock around £24bn off UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the next two years.

Asked if Britain should be worried about the threat, Mr Kyle said: “The first thing to reassure people is that we need a government with cool, clear thinking at times like this, and this is what you have with this government.

“We will assess any changes and challenges that come down the line from any part of the global economy, and we will act appropriately in the best interest of Britain.

“The second thing to say is that whatever the circumstances globally, you’ve got to get the foundations right for running our domestic economy. That’s why we fixed some of the challenges we inherited from the previous government.”

Pressed on whether the government would respond with retaliatory measures to Mr Trump, the minister said: “What I said is that we will have a cool, clear look at what’s in the national interest, and we will respond accordingly, based on what we actually have in fact.”

On Thursday evening, senior minister Pat McFadden said the government would not overreact but “wait and see” whether the tariffs “actually come to pass”.

The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Sky News: “Sometimes tariffs are announced, a couple of days later, they are unannounced.”

Saying there were still “a lot of unanswered questions” about the extent of the tariffs, he went on: “We took the decision… that we wouldn’t breathlessly chase every headline that was coming out over the last month.

“I think that’s the right decision.”

The policy published by the White House on Thursday is a wide-ranging one, threatening retaliation not just for tariffs but for other non-tariff barriers and “unfair or harmful acts, policies or practices”.

These include subsidies, “burdensome regulatory requirements” on US businesses and restrictions on animal and plant products, possibly including UK food standards that prevent the import of some US goods such as chlorine-washed chicken.

The policy also explicitly mentions “value-added tax” as an “unfair, discriminatory or extraterritorial tax”, despite VAT being levied irrespective of whether a product has been imported or not.

George Saravelos, the global head of FX Research at Deutsche Bank, told The Telegraph that the UK would face extra charges of 21 per cent if the US imposed duties based on tariff policy and VAT combined.

According to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr), tariffs of this scale would knock 0.4 per cent off economic growth over the next two years, amounting to around £24bn.

President Trump has announced a series of tariffs throughout the first few weeks of his presidency, including earlier this week imposing a 25 per cent levy on steel imports.

But while his approach to international trade has frayed relations with some of the US’s closest allies, particularly Canada, his announcements have not always proved permanent.

Having announced tariffs on Canada and Mexico, he later suspended them for 30 days following negotiations.

Canada and Mexico have readied retaliatory tariffs should the duties come into effect, as has the EU, which Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened, while China has already taken retaliatory steps to a 10 per cent tariff on its exports to the US.

Thursday’s tariffs will not come into effect immediately, with Mr Trump ordering his advisers to carry out investigations into other countries’ trade practices before suggesting what measures to impose.

Following the announcement, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) warned that Mr Trump’s plans would “upend established trade norms” and cause “more cost and uncertainty for investors, businesses and consumers across the world”.

But the BCC’s head of trade policy, William Bain, urged the government not to “get sucked into a trade war of tit-for-tat tariffs, which could easily spiral out of control”.

He added: “But it must make the most of the time available before the introduction of these tariffs to negotiate with the US on alternative arrangements.

“If they do not, then sectors such as automotives, pharmaceuticals and food and drink could be significantly hit as higher tariffs inevitably feed through into globally higher prices for consumers.”

UK-US trade is worth around £300bn per year, with Britain importing slightly more from the US than it exports to the country, a fact ministers hope will help secure exemptions from Mr Trump’s tariff regime.

Most of Britain’s exports to the US are in the services sector, and it is unclear whether Thursday’s tariffs include services. The UK does, however, export more than £8 billion worth of cars and more than £6bn worth of pharmaceutical products to America.