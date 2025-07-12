Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Mandelson says Donald Trump should expect a “warm reception” when he visits Britain for his second state visit later this year.

The UK’s ambassador in Washington said the US president “loves Britain” and “hugely admires it” in an interview with the Sunday Times.

“He trusts Keir Starmer. It’s not a question of expressing our gratitude. My lodestar here is to demonstrate respect, not sycophancy. I don’t think the administration has any problem with that,” the 71-year-old veteran politician told the newspaper.

Referring to Mr Trump as a “phenomenon” and a “unique politician”, Lord Mandelson said the pair had now met several times, with the Labour grandee having forged a strong relationship with the president’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

Earlier this year, the US president accepted the invitation from King Charles for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK earlier this year, becoming the first US president to receive the honour.

But the visit is reportedly likely to take place during the political party conference season in September, and so Mr Trump will not get the opportunity to make an address to MPs and peers in Parliament.

open image in gallery UK Ambassador to the US, Lord Peter Mandelson explained Trump “loves Britain” and “hugely admires it” during an interview with the Times ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Mr Trump is also expected not to visit Buckingham Palace or enjoy a ceremonial carriage ride down the Mall in London.

But still media reports have suggested the Labour government is wary of protests.

Lord Mandelson told the Sunday Times: “He is a more nuanced figure than people appreciate. Look, he’s not only a unique politician — he’s also going to be one of the most consequential presidents in American history.

“He has this sense of history, this grasp of power which I think perhaps recent inhabitants of the White House haven’t quite seen. He is not a man for endless seminars and thinking. He’s not a victim of analysis paralysis.

open image in gallery Lord Mandelson described Mr Trump as a ‘unique politician’ ( Getty Images )

“He has a very quick, easy way of grasping the core points about an issue. And let’s be honest: more often than not, there’s a kernel of truth in everything he says.”

The Independent revealed earlier this year that Mr Trump had considered rejecting Lord Mandelson as ambassador before his appointment six months ago.

Lord Mandelson’s biggest achievement so far in his new post was the UK-US trade deal, signed in May, that saw tariffs on car imports of 100,000 a year reduced from 27.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

A baseline tariff of 10 per cent remains in place for most other imports.

Lord Mandelson suggested in the interview that the deal would have not been possible if the UK had remained part of the European Union.

The one-time Europhile added that although the UK had lost a lot by leaving the EU, it gained “positives” such as the chance “to do this deal”.