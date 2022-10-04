Minister mocks Liz Truss over her trade record and calls rival ‘the future of our party’
Conor Burns pokes fun at ‘Instagram posts about free trade agreements’ – for which future prime minister was notorious
A government minister has mocked Liz Truss over her record on post-Brexit trade deals and anointed a rival as “the future of our party”.
In fresh evidence of Tory unity breaking down after the botched budget, Conor Burns suggested the prime minister’s time as trade secretary was a tale of style over substance.
The trade minister praised Kemi Badenoch, who now holds the trade brief, contrasting her approach with the way Ms Truss became notorious for her social media output in the job.
“Kemi totally gets that trade needs to move beyond Instagram posts about free trade agreements and needs to actually focus on delivering for companies the support to unleash the potential that the free trade agreements open up,” he told a fringe meeting at the Conservative conference.
Between 2019 and 2021, Ms Truss became a darling of the Tory right by boasting about the trade deals she had signed – although the vast majority simply rolled over existing EU agreements.
Some officials renamed the Department for International Trade the “Department for Instagramming Truss” during her time in charge.
Mr Burns also said he is “not a big fan of talking about bigger cakes” – an apparent reference to Ms Truss insisting growth, not how wealth is shared out, is what matters.
Ms Badenoch, who secured a senior Cabinet job by finishing fourth in the summer leadership race, is “the future of our party”, he told the event in Birmingham.
more to follow
