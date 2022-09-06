Liz Truss conducts clear-out of Sunak supporters as she builds ‘cabinet of cronies’
Raab, Barclay, Eustice and Shapps sacked within minutes of new PM’s arrival at No 10
Liz Truss has conducted a brutal clear-out of supporters of her leadership rival Rishi Sunak as she began the process of appointing a cabinet of close political allies.
Within 40 minutes of arriving by motorcade in Downing Street following her audience with the Queen in Balmoral, the new prime minister sacked a quartet of prominent backers of the former chancellor.
Boris Johnson’s former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, health secretary Steve Barclay, environment secretary George Eustice and transport secretary Grant Shapps all returned to the backbenches, following home secretary Priti Patel and culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who went voluntarily last night.
Mr Shapps was thought to have hoped to hang on in a ministerial job after the transfer of power.
But one former special adviser to a minister in Boris Johnson’s former cabinet told The Independent he feared the new PM was creating a “cabinet of cronies”.
One of her closest allies Thérèse Coffey was made the UK’s first ever female deputy prime minister and health secretary, while Kwasi Kwarteng was appointed chancellor of the exchequer as expected.
James Cleverly was appointed foreign secretary, becoming the first person from an ethnic minority background to hold the position.
Veterans minister Johnny Mercer was also sacked and left no doubt of his belief that it was because he failed to endorse Ms Truss in the leadership campaign.
In a letter declaring he was “disappointed” to be “relieved of my duties”, he added: “Any prime minister is entitled to reward her supporters and I accept her decision”.
Greg Clark’s departure as levelling up secretary came as no surprise, as he was effectively appointed as a place-holder to fill a gap in the government after the mass resignation of ministers in protest at Mr Johnson’s behaviour in July.
Ms Truss allowed sacked ministers to preserve their dignity by giving them their marching orders in the privacy of her Commons office.
But she later returned to 10 Downing Street to make appointments to her new cabinet, tipped to be the most right-wing in many years, with Jacob Rees-Mogg expected to be appointed business secretary and Suella Braverman home secretary.
If Ms Truss strips her cabient of all supporters of her leadership rival, she will be going further even than Mr Johnson when he entered office in 2019.
Despite conducting the most savage cull of cabinet ministers in modern history, Johnson found a place at the table for Amber Rudd, who had backed Jeremy Hunt for leader and once described Johnson as “not the man you want driving you home at the end of the evening”, as well as three ministers who had not endorsed a candidate.
