Tulip Siddiq 'unaware of origins' of flat amid Bangladesh questions, probe says, as Labour minister quits: Live
Sir Keir Starmer hit by second ministerial resignation in six months as Tulip Siddiq steps down as anti-corruption minister
Tulip Siddiq has resigned as a Treasury minister amid a Bangladesh anti-corruption probe in relation to properties allegedly linked to her aunt’s former regime.
The minister, who is responsible for tackling financial crime, was investigated by standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus after reports that she was embroiled in a probe in Bangladesh, where her aunt Sheikh Hasina led an increasingly autocratic regime for 15 years until its shock fall in August.
In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday, the watchdog said he had “not identified evidence of improprieties”, but that it was “regrettable” Ms Siddiq “was not more alert to the potential reputational risks” of her close family’s association with Bangladesh.
While not a breach of the ministerial code, Sir Laurie advised the PM that he “consider her ongoing responsibilities”, and highlighted that Ms Siddiq “was unaware of the origins of her ownership of her flat in Kings Cross, despite having signed a Land Registry transfer form, relating to the gift at the time”.
Her resignation – the second to hit Sir Keir’s government in six months, after Louise Haigh stepped down as transport secretary – came as chancellor Rachel Reeves faced a grilling over her trip to China at a time of economic turmoil, in what the Tories labelled “a crisis made in Downing Street”.
Badenoch slams Starmer over ‘delayed’ sacking of Siddiq
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “dithered and delayed to protect” former economic secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq, who has resigned, Kemi Badenoch has said.
The Conservative leader wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “It was clear at the weekend that the anti-corruption minister’s position was completely untenable. Yet Keir Starmer dithered and delayed to protect his close friend.
“Even now, as Bangladesh files a criminal case against Tulip Siddiq, he expresses ‘sadness’ at her inevitable resignation.
“Weak leadership from a weak Prime Minister.”
Starmer makes two new ministerial appointments as Tulip Siddiq resigns
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Emma Reynolds as economic secretary to the Treasury, after Tulip Siddiq resigned the position.
Reynolds, aged 47, currently represents the Wycombe constituency in southern England, and previously served as a politician for a different seat in central England between 2010 and 2019.
Former Resolution Foundation think-tank boss Torsten Bell has also been appointed as a parliamentary secretary in the Treasury.
Lib Dems say voters ‘expected better’ from a Labour government
Voters “expected better” from a Labour government, the Liberal Democrats’ Cabinet Office spokesperson said in reaction to Tulip Siddiq’s resignation.
Sarah Olney said: “It’s right Tulip Siddiq resigned, you can’t have an anti-corruption minister mired in a corruption scandal.
“After years of Conservative sleaze and scandal, people rightly expected better from this Government.”
‘Regrettable’ Tulip Siddiq was ‘not more alert to potential reputational risks’, watchdog says
It was “regrettable” that Tulip Siddiq “was not more alert to the potential reputational risks” of her close family’s association with Bangladesh, the independent adviser on ministerial standards has said.
Sir Laurie Magnus wrote in his letter to the prime minister: “Given the nature of Ms Siddiq’s ministerial responsibilities, which include the promotion of the UK financial services sector and the inherent probity of its regulatory framework as a core component of the UK economy and its growth, it is regrettable that she was not more alert to the potential reputational risks – both to her and the government – arising from her close family’s association with Bangladesh.
“I would not advise that this shortcoming should be taken as a breach of the Ministerial Code, but you will want to consider her ongoing responsibilities in the light of this.”
Sir Laurie said her association with “one of the principal families involved in Bangladesh politics” had “exposed her to allegations of misconduct by association”.
He said the former Treasury minister “was unaware of the origins of her ownership of her flat in Kings Cross, despite having signed a Land Registry transfer form, relating to the gift at the time,” adding: “Ms Siddiq remained under the impression that her parents had given the flat to her, having purchased it from the previous owner.”
Turning to a visit to Moscow, Russia, in 2013, including her attendance at the signing ceremony for a nuclear power plant, Sir Laurie said: “Ms Siddiq is clear that she had no involvement in any inter-governmental discussions between Bangladesh and Russia or any form of official role. I accept this at face value, but should note that this visit may form part of investigations in Bangladesh.”
Watchdog investigating Tulip Siddiq ‘finds no evidence of improprieties'
Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministerial standards, has “not identified evidence of improprieties” connected with Tulip Siddiq.
In a letter to the prime minister, Sir Laurie said: “A lack of records and lapse of time has meant that, unfortunately, I have not been able to obtain comprehensive comfort in relation to all the UK property-related matters referred to in the media.
“However, I have not identified evidence of improprieties connected with the actions taken by Ms Siddiq and/or her husband in relation to their ownership or occupation of the London properties that have been the subject of press attention.
“Similarly, I have found no suggestion of any unusual financial arrangements relating to Ms Siddiq’s ownership or occupation of the properties in question involving the Awami League (or its affiliated organisations) or the state of Bangladesh.
“In addition, I have found no evidence to suggest that Ms Siddiq’s and/or her husband’s financial assets, as disclosed to me, derive from anything other than legitimate means.”
Labour Party flyers found in residence of deposed Bangladeshi PM
On Monday, it emerged that Labour Party posters and political flyers for Trulip Siddiq were found in the ruins of the ransacked official residence of the deposed Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is Ms Siddiq’s aunt.
The property, located in Dakha, Bangladesh, also contained Chanel and Swarovski bags, a certificate for a diamond and a $1,500 gold-trimmed Montblanc pen, The Times reported.
Tulip Siddiq had faced calls to resign prior to stepping down
There had been growing calls for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch saying: “He appointed his personal friend as anti-corruption minister and she is accused herself of corruption.
“Now the government of Bangladesh is raising serious concerns about her links to the regime of Sheikh Hasina.”
Read Tulip Siddiq’s resignation letter in full
Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq has resigned from her post in Sir Keir Starmer’s government, after referring herself to the independent adviser on ministers’ interests.
Here is her resignation letter in full:
Tulip Siddiq’s resignation letter in full as Treasury minister resigns
Tulip Siddiq’s aunt is the former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled into exile after being deposed last year
Tulip Siddiq says standards watchdog found no breach of ministerial code
Tulip Siddiq has said that parliament’s standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus found that she did not breach the ministerial code, as she tendered her resignation as Sir Keir Starmer’s City minister.
In her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, in full below, Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq thanked Sir Keir Starmer for the “confidence” he has shown her but said her continuing in post “is likely to be a distraction”.
She said: “Having conducted an in-depth review of the matter at my request, Sir Laurie has confirmed that I have not breached the Ministerial Code. As he notes, there is no evidence to suggest that I have acted improperly in relation to the properties I have owned or lived in.
“My family connections are a matter of public record, and when I became a minister I provided the full details of my relationships and private interests to the Government.
“However it is clear that continuing in my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of Government. My loyalty is and always will be to this Labour Government and the programme of national renewal and transformation it has embarked upon. I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position.”
Breaking: UK anti-corruption minister resigns amid Bangladesh probes
Tulip Siddiq has resigned as City minister after finding herself at the centre of a Bangladesh anti-corruption probe in relation to properties allegedly linked to her aunt’s former regime.
The Labour minister tendered her resignation to Keir Starmer saying her position had become a distraction.
She is the second minister to go in six months, after former transport secretary Louise Haigh.
The Treasury minister, who is responsible for tackling financial crime, is being investigated by standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus after reports that Ms Siddiq lived in properties in London linked to allies of the deposed prime minister.
Ms Siddiq referred herself to Sir Laurie on Monday last week. In a letter asking for an investigation to be opened, she maintained she had done nothing wrong.
Kate Devlin and Millie Cooke have more details in this breaking report:
Tulip Siddiq resigns as government minister amid Bangladesh corruption probes
Tulip Siddiq has resigned as a government minister amid a number of corruption probes in Bangladesh.
