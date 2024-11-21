Aircraft carriers not safe from UK defence cuts, defence secretary confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Defence secretary John Healey has refused to rule out mothballing one of Britain’s two aircraft carriers as a result of the strategic defence review being carried out by Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

During his first session in front of the newly-constituted Commons defence select committee, Mr Healey was asked directly about the fate of the carriers - HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales - by Labour MP Emma Lewell-Buck.

Mr Healey, who had been discussing the strategic defence review he launched when he took office in July, warned MPs that the government needed to show “realism and honesty the commitments we can make to allies and we make in committing our own forces.”

open image in gallery John Healey appears before the defence select committee ( PA )

On Wednesday, he had given a surprise statement in the Commons about £500 million of cuts, including scrapping the Royal Navy’s two remaining amphibious assault craft, 31 helicopters (14 Chinooks and 17 Pumas), the watchkeeper drones and a frigate HMS Northumberland.

But he had been clear that the cuts “will not be the last difficult decisions I will have to make.”

As he appeared before the committee with rumours about the fate of one of the two aicraft carriers, Ms Lewell-Buck asked: “Would you be able to put an end to the rumours about our carriers? Are they safe or is one going to be mothballed?”

Mr Healey made it clear that the fate of the two carriers is under consideration in the strategic defence review.

He said: “There are some really important capabilities we have across the board. The strategic defence review is looking across the board at everything.”

open image in gallery HMS Queen Elizabeth (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added: “I absolutely don’t want you to take that any part of the program we have got at the moment are in jepopardy. This is a question of scrutiny not jeopardy.”

Earlier he told the Defence Committee: "This is a serious moment that I come before the committee. Defence intelligence will reveal today that the front line is now less stable than at any time since the early days of the full scale Russian invasion in 2022.

"We have seen in recent weeks a very clear escalation from Putin and his forces. They have stepped up attacks on the energy system in Ukraine ahead of winter, they have stepped up attacks on civilian centres killing children, they have deployed at least 10,000 North Korean troops to the battle front line.

"And there are unconfirmed media reports today of Russia firing a new ballistic missile into Ukraine, which we know they have been preparing for months.

"While the Ukrainian actions on the battlefield speak for themselves, be in no doubt that UK government is stepping up our support for Ukraine, determined to continue doubling down our support for Ukraine.

"This is what I told (Ukrainian defence minister Rustem) Umerov in a long call on Tuesday. It is what I discussed with the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday."

The committee’s Labour chairman Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi pressed him on a timetable to reach 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence spending, but he refused to commit to a date.

Mr Dhesi warned him that “authoritarian countries like Russian and North Korea” are already on a warfooting with their spending.

Mr Healey pointed to the commitments to reach 2.5 per cent in the budget but said MPs would need to wait for the strategic defence review to be published next year first.