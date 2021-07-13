Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of throwing some of the most vulnerable people in England “to the wolves” by leaving them without proper support when Covid curbs are lifted next week.

Opposition MPs and charities have shared their frustration about new guidance for people who are clinically extremely vulnerable – which warns them to stay away from unvaccinated people when outside.

Green MP Caroline Lucas said: “How on earth are clinically vulnerable people meant to know whether people sharing their rail carriage have been double vaccinated or not?”

“One person’s freedom is another person’s fear,” she added. “Yet another reason why some basic measures like mask wearing should stay.”

Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson also said clinically vulnerable people were “living in fear” of all restrictions being lifted – accusing ministers of pursuing a “survival of the fittest policy where the most vulnerable will be thrown to the wolves”.

Jo Willacy, a 47-year-old from Hertfordshire who has cystic fibrosis (CF) and CF-related diabetes, said it’s an “fearful time” for anyone classed as clinically extremely vulnerable.

She told The Independent: “The few relaxations I’ve taken since shielding ended in April – going on public transport again, going to the shops a few times – it feels like they’re being taken away.

“I have no intention of going on public transport from 19 July. It’s utterly ridiculous to not keep the mandatory mask rule.”

Ms Willacy added: “We’ve been left to fend for ourselves and make up our own minds – stay completely inside again, or go out and throw yourselves to the wolves. It’s not feeling like freedom day to me.”

Those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable have been advised to consider waiting three weeks after their second jab before being in “close contact” with anyone outside their home.

In terms of going shopping or to a pharmacy, the government advice to the clinically extremely vulnerable is to go “at quieter times of the day” after 19 July.

Jo Willacy received emergency food packages when shielding (Jo Willacy)

Disability equality charity Scope said that while lots of disabled people were looking forward to things opening up from next week, many were still “extremely concerned”.

The charity said that new guidance – which also asks friends and family to take lateral flow tests before visiting – will leave vulnerable people feeling “on their own”.

Scope’s head of policy and campaigns, Louise Rubin, said: “This guidance will make many clinically extremely vulnerable people feel they are on their own, having to rely on others taking responsibility, and without the support to keep themselves safe.”

Caroline Abrahams, director at Age UK, said “the sad reality is that the world is likely to become a more dangerous place” for many of the most vulnerable from next week.

She added: “If you are someone whose immune system is compromised by cancer treatment or kidney disease, for example, these next few weeks and months are a scary prospect.

“People of all ages in this position will be waiting to hear how much support the government will be giving them, if they are restricted in terms of mobility and stuck largely on their own again at home.”

Charities questioned why the government was taking away vital support when Mr Johnson had said the pandemic was not over.

Ms Rubin said: “Supermarket priority slots have been taken away. Furlough is due to come to an end. This guidance is essentially asking people to shield – without offering even the minimal support which has been available throughout the pandemic.”

Her comments come as new Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, published on Tuesday, showed that fewer than four out of 10 (37 per cent) clinically extremely vulnerable people reported feeling comfortable or very comfortable going to hospitality, cultural or educational settings.