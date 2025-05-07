Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK politics live: Labour accuse Tories of ‘made-up tax row’ after striking £25bn India trade deal

Kemi Badenoch claims she previously ‘refused to sign this deal’ over national insurance tax break for some Indian and British workers

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 07 May 2025 07:13 BST
Comments
UK and India trade deal will 'grow the economy', promises Starmer

Labour has accused Tory leader Kemi Badenoch of confecting a “made-up row” over the newly-struck India trade deal to “distract from her failure” to secure a similar agreement.

Hailed as a “landmark” agreement by Sir Keir Starmer, the government announced on Monday that it had reached a deal to boost bilateral trade with India by £25bn – in what marks Britain’s biggest post-Brexit trade agreement.

While Boris Johnson famously promised to make such an agreement by Diwali in October 2022, an India trade deal has remained elusive for UK successive prime ministers. The new deal will immediately cut tariffs on whisky, gin, cars and cosmetics, while reducing barriers to imports of Indian textiles, food and jewellery.

However, Ms Badenoch claimed she had “refused to sign this deal” while trade secretary, in part due to a condition – similar to those already in place with more than a dozen other countries – that some Indian and British workers will avoid paying national insurance for the first three years in their destination country.

A Labour spokesperson accused Ms Badenoch of “desperately seeking to distract from her failure with a made-up row about a standard tax agreement that will benefit British workers abroad”.

Labour has accused Tory leader Kemi Badenoch of confecting a 'made-up row' over the newly-struck India trade deal to 'distract from her failure' to secure a similar agreement
Labour has accused Tory leader Kemi Badenoch of confecting a ‘made-up row’ over the newly-struck India trade deal to ‘distract from her failure’ to secure a similar agreement (PA Wire)
Tara Cobham7 May 2025 07:32

