Streeting backs winter fuel cuts despite disastrous local elections for Labour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has backed Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners despite the policy contributing to a disastrous set of local election results for Labour.

The health secretary stood by the prime minister’s cuts, arguing that the money saved has been invested in the NHS and improving Britain’s state schools.

He said Labour has “had to do a lot of heavy lifting to get the country out of the hole it was left in”. And, accusing the Conservatives of leaving the NHS in chaos, prisons crumbling and a lack of police on the streets, he said that “even if people disagree with some of the individual decisions we have taken, I don’t think anyone would disagree that we are dealing with a lot”.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting defended the government’s cuts ( PA )

Labour’s decision to means test the payment, which affected around 10 million pensioners, was seen as one of the biggest factors in a bruising set of local elections which saw it lose one of its safest parliamentary seats as well as 187 councillors.

More of the public are aware of the change than any of Labour’s other policies, while around two-thirds of voters dislike the policy.

More in Common director Luke Tryl has described it as Labour’s “original sin” and said it had a major impact on the party’s disastrous performance last week.

open image in gallery More in Common polling shows the winter fuel cuts are Labour's most damaging policy ( More in Common )

And on Monday the director of the influential Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank warned Sir Keir has become “known around the world” for the winter fuel cuts.

Paul Johnson told Times Radio: “I was talking to the head of an international insurance company recently who said that the one thing everyone around the world knows about this government is that it's taking money away from helping the cost of fuel for pensioners.

“So it's one of those things which actually from a sort of fiscal point of view is pretty small but has turned out, I think, to be much bigger from a political and reputational point of view than the government expected.”

Downing Street is reportedly rethinking the cuts amid fears it could cost Labour the next general election, with officials considering raising the threshold over which pensioners are no longer eligible for the allowance.

“The winter fuel cut has become totemic and talks to us being on the wrong side of working people. We need to show that’s not the case,” a Downing Street source told the Guardian.

It comes after a slew of Labour backbenchers publicly called for a reversal of the cuts as the local election results came in on Friday.

Asked whether Labour was considering a U-turn, Mr Streeting told Sky News: “I wouldn’t be close to those sorts of discussions.

“But what I want to reassure people is that, in terms of last Thursday’s results, we have noticed and we have got the message.

“What voters are telling us is that, unless they see the change that was promised delivered, unless they feel the change in their lives, they will look for change elsewhere.

“That is why the prime minister is pushing all of us in government to go further and faster delivering the results the country want.”

Cuts to winter fuel payments, announced by Rachel Reeves weeks after Labour came to power in July, are expected to save the government around £1.5bn, but will push more than 100,000 pensioners into poverty.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to reverse the measure ( PA )

After the local elections, one of Labour’s re-elected mayors hit out at Sir Keir over the winter fuel cuts, while a group of left-wing MPs demanded a change of course from the PM.

Ros Jones, who was narrowly re-elected as mayor of Doncaster, beating the Reform candidate by just under 700 votes, told the BBC: “I wrote as soon as the winter fuel allowance was actually mooted, and I said it was wrong, and therefore I stepped in immediately and used our household support fund to ensure no-one in Doncaster went cold during the winter.”

Left-wing Labour MP Kim Johnson was among a group of backbenchers warning that Sir Keir’s current approach is leaving the door open to Reform UK and the far right.

“Voters want change – and if we don’t offer it with bold, hopeful policies that rebuild trust, the far right will,” she wrote on X.

Sir Keir has also defended the “tough decisions” he has taken in power, including winter fuel cuts, arguing that Labour “inherited a broken economy”.

He added: “Maybe other prime ministers would have walked past that, pretended it wasn’t there … I took the choice to make sure our economy was stable.”