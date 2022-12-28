UK demands Iran ends detention of British nationals for diplomatic ‘leverage’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK has called on Iran to end its practice of detaining British and other foreign nationals for “diplomatic leverage” after individuals with links to Britain were reportedly arrested in connection with protests.

Downing Street said officials were still “urgently” seeking information after the Revolutionary Guard claimed they had arrested seven individuals “related to the UK” – including some dual British-Iranian nationals.

A No 10 spokesman denied Iranian claims that Britain had been involved in “inciting” riots amid a wave of protests which have shaken the country’s regime in recent months.

“We are urgently seeking information from the Iranian authorities on the reports of those Iranian dual nationals,” the spokesman said.

“We have always said that we will never accept our nationals being used for diplomatic leverage. We urge the government of Iran to stop its practice of unfairly detaining British and other foreign nationals.”

No 10 also said that current Foreign Office advice warning British nationals against travel to Iran reflected the “high risk” they could now be arrested or detained.

Earlier, Tory MP Alicia Kearns, chair of the foreign affairs select committee, had called on the government to issue clear condemnation of “industrialised hostage-taking” by countries like Iran.

“As we see more and more states use hostage-taking – it has become industrialised over the last few years, you have China, you have Turkey, you have Iran, you have others – it’s important that you call it out for what it is,” she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“I recognise that diplomats sometimes find that diplomatic language helps, but actually I think it ends up allowing countries to get around it by claiming it’s just a small issue within their legal system, whereas actually it’s industrialised hostage-taking.”

Meanwhile, Labour has called on the government to impose so-called Magnitsky sanctions – targeting human rights abuses – on those involved in suppressing the Iranian protests.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: “The killings and repression being carried out by the Iranian regime against courageous Iranian protesters seeking a better future is appalling. There must be an end to impunity.”

The government has introduced a wave of sanctions on Iran in response to its crackdown on the protests that erupted after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Iran’s communications minister Issa Zarepour, a range of law enforcement and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials involved in the crackdown were placed on a sanctions list, the Foreign Office announced in November.

Recommended Labour calls for new Iran sanctions amid protests crackdown

No 10 pointed to existing sanctions and foreign secretary James Cleverly summoning Iran’s ambassador in protest over the “appalling” level of violence when asked about Labour’s call for action based on Magnitsky legislation.

Asked about the prospect of further sanctions, the Downing Street spokesperson said: “We never talk about sanctions ahead of time.”