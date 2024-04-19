UK government urges de-escalation as Israel launches attack on Iran

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain has urged de-escalation after Israel launched a retaliatory attack on Iran, with explosions heard near a major military airbase.

As foreign secretary David Cameron met with his G7 counterparts in Italy to discuss easing tensions in the Middle East, Tehran were forced to activate their air defence system above the city of Isfahan, which is also home to sites associated with Iran’s nuclear programme.

However, it remained unclear if the country was under attack, with no Iranian official directly acknowledging the possibility, and the International Atomic Energy Agency reporting no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites.

Asked about the emerging reports on Sky News, a government minister said the UK accepts Israel’s “absolute right to defend itself” – but insisted Britain was “very firmly engaged in counselling de-escalation and moderation at this particular moment”.

“We do think that de-escalation is absolutely key now. Our message to all in the region, including Israel, is that de-escalation is really important” said Mr Stride. “The foreign secretary currently is in Italy speaking with his G7 counterparts and they will be focused on exactly that.”

The focus must now be on getting aid into Gaza – on which Britain has made “progress” – and on ceasefires and the release of hostages, said Mr Stride, adding: “So there’s a lot of work to do.”

While the extent of Israel’s military action remains unclear, it comes despite Britain and Washington urging restraint to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Iran’s unprecedented direct attack last Saturday, when hundreds of drones and missiles were launched at Israel.

“Clearly the picture is still quite hazy, everyone will have an interest in it remaining hazy for some time while they work out how they want to describe what happened overnight, because in a way the reaction to it is as important as the event itself,” Tom Fletcher, the UK’s former Lebanese ambassador, told the BBC.

“Across the region people I’m hearing from are braced, many are waking up with real fear. Isfahan is a serious nuclear site, and this is a sign that Israel does intend to continue this game of high-stakes poker with Iran.”

“We don’t know how much of an escalation this is for now,” he added. “Clearly Iran is starting to signal that it’s not necessarily a major escalation, they’re playing it down. And of course Israel could have chosen to do something more dramatic. “

Diplomats across the region “will all be looking to find ways to play it down now” and “messages into Tel Aviv and Tehran will all be clear and consistent that: ‘this is enough’”, said Mr Fletcher, a former foreign affairs adviser to prime ministers Gordon Brown and David Cameron.