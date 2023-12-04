Watch live as James Cleverly unveils new rules for Britain’s legal migration system

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as James Cleverly unveils changes to Britain’s legal migration system on Monday 4 December, after official statistics showed that annual arrivals had hit a record high last year.

The home secretary will share a package of measures intended to bring down net migration.

He is expected to tell the Commons that the minimum salary requirement for a skilled worker from overseas will be significantly hiked to around £38,000, a Whitehall official said.

The increase from £26,200 a year for visas to work in Britain was said to feature in a wider package to be announced as Rishi Sunak comes under huge pressure.

The prime minister has vowed to “do what is necessary” to bring down net migration in the wake of an official estimate saying levels had peaked at 745,000 in 2022.

The salary figure is lower than the £40,000 in the deal Mr Sunak allegedly agreed with his since-sacked home secretary Suella Braverman to win her support for the Tory leadership.

Privately, two sources said, Ms Braverman and immigration minister Robert Jenrick had pushed for the cap to go even higher, to £45,000.