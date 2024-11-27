UK politics live: Ministers poised to water down electric car rules as Starmer faces PMQs
Jonathan Reynolds is ‘profoundly concerned’ after electric car rules for manufacturers
Ministers are preparing to water down electric vehicle rules amid a mouting crisis in the industry over rules designed to make car makers move away from making diesel and petrol vehicles.
Jonathan Reynolds told car manufacturers on Tuesday night he was “profoundly concerned” about how policies meant to phase out new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 were operating, and would consult on “a better way forward” while still keeping the target.
His comments in a speech to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) follow Vauxhall-owner Stellantis’s announcement that it will close its van-making plant in Luton, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.
The closure forms part of the group’s proposal to consolidate its UK manufacturing of vans to create an all-electric hub at its Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire, where it is set to invest £50 million.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer will face off against new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch at PMQs for only the third time.
Assisted dying Bill will be ‘very close’, says Leadbeater
Kim Leadbeater said she thinks the vote on the assisted dying Bill will be “very close” and that it will get “hours and hours and hours of scrutiny” if MPs vote to put it through to the next stage on Friday.
The MP behind the Bill told BBC Breakfast: “MPs have been doing consultations with their constituents, holding events, holding round tables, doing huge amounts of amounts of research into this really important issue, and I think the vote will be very close.
“There are strongly held views on each side of the argument and there are people who instinctively feel that the law needs to change because it isn’t fit for purpose but, quite rightly, are concerned about the detail.
“And that’s why they’ve been analysing the Bill. The Bill has been out there for nearly three weeks now.
“They’ve been looking at it in great detail. And I think the sense is that people think the right thing to do is to pass the Bill at second reading, which would then mean we would go into the Committee stage in the new year, where there would be hours and hours and hours of scrutiny of the Bill.
“The debate will continue in the public domain, no doubt, as well.”
Former prime ministers unite against assisted dying as Grieve hints it is against rule of law
Three former prime ministers have come out against the assisted dying bill, as Dominic Grieve warned it would breach the rule of law.
Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Theresa May are all opposing the bill, which does not have the backing of a single former PM.
And ex-attorney general Mr Grieve claimed the bill would be blocked on several grounds by the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
Archie Mitchell reports
Assisted Dying Bill will be scrutinised more than other legislation, says Leadbeater
Kim Leadbeater said she believes her Bill will probably be scrutinised more than other legislation because of the level of public debate on the issue of assisted dying.
The Labour MP told the Today programme: “In terms of time and scrutiny, look, this is not a new debate. This debate has been going on for decades.
“It’s been going on, as you quite rightly said, particularly in recent years, in no short part to due to high-profile campaigners like Esther Rantzen.
“But I think we can already see from what’s happened in the last few months, this Bill will receive more scrutiny and more discussion and more debate, probably, than any piece of legislation.”
UK to water down electric car making rules as Vauxhall closes factory, putting 1,100 jobs at risk
The government will water down rules which demand car makers switch to making battery-powered cars after pressure from the industry.
But the move comes too late to save Vauxhall’s van plant in Luton, where 1,100 jobs are at risk.
Ministers have agreed to review rules which say at least 22 per cent of cars made in British factories must be battery-powered. Breaking the rules means either buying credits from competitors who are beating these targets or paying a fine of £15,000 per car.
Howard Mustoe reports
