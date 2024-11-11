UK politics latest: Starmer to join Macron for Armistice Day ahead of talks on Trump and Ukraine
It comes amid concerns of what a second Trump presidency could mean for US support to NATO
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer will mark Armistice Day at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, in what signifies a major step in his plans to build bridges with one of the EU’s strongest powers ahead of a Brexit reset.
The prime minister has been personally invited by Emmanuel Macron, with the two leaders expected to discuss Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East amid other foreign policy issues.
During the morning, Sir Keir will host veterans, defence charities and British military personnel at the ambassador’s residence, and is also expected to meet the new French prime minister Michel Barnier.
The meetings come less than a week after it was confirmed that Donald Trump will be returning to the White House in January having been re-elected US president.
There are concerns over what a second Trump term could mean for US support for Kyiv and NATO.
The defence secretary John Healey insisted he expected the US to stand by Ukraine for “as long as it takes to prevail over (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion”, and the world will have to “wait and see” what he proposes after assuming power.
In pictures: Starmer hugs Emmanuel Macron ahead of Paris meeting
UK must boost ties with EU following Trump’s re-election, Starmer told
The prime minister is being urged to bolster the UK’s relationship with the European Union following Donald Trump’s re-election, as a senior EU official argues there is a “big opportunity” for closer ties.
Sandro Gozi, the new chair of the European delegation to the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, told The Independent the bloc is looking to put academic cooperation, a youth free-movement deal and conversations about artificial intelligence on the table.
Mr Gozi’s intervention comes as politicians in the UK say the result of the US election should be a “wake-up call” for Sir Keir Starmer after Mr Trump swept to victory on 5 November.
Read the full article here:
UK must boost ties with EU following Trump’s re-election, Starmer told
Exclusive: The chair of a joint EU-UK delegation has outlined the bloc’s aims for closer ties in the wake of the US election
World will have to ‘wait and see’ what Trump proposes over Ukraine
The world will have to “wait and see” what Donald Trump “really proposes” over Ukraine, John Healey said.
The Defence Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “We’ll have to wait and see what President Trump really proposes… but if the reports of his call with (Vladimir) Putin last week are right then President Trump is exactly right to warn Putin against escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
“And our task as a nation supporting Ukraine, one of its leading supporters, alongside allies like France, is to step up our support to reinforce the position that Ukraine has at this period where it’s under great pressure from Russia.”
Starmer meets with UK military personnel and Chelsea Pensioners
The prime minister has travelled to Paris to join Emmanuel Macron to mark Armistice Day.
Ahead of the major commemoration events, Sir Keir Starmer is meeting with Chelsea Pensioners, and British officers embedded with foreign military forces.
US turning from Nato would not leave UK in ‘weak position'
John Healey denied that the US turning away from Nato would leave the UK in a “weak position”.
Asked whether the loss of US backing would put us in “a very weak and exposed position”, the Defence Secretary told Sky News: “No, we wouldn’t be in a weak position.
“I don’t expect the US to turn away from Nato. They recognise the importance of the alliance. They recognise the importance of avoiding further conflict in Europe.”
He said the US support for Nato “goes back decades, and that has remained, including through the previous President Trump administration”.
“He pushed, rightly, he pushed European nations to do more, to front Nato better,” Mr Healey added.
Defence secretary says he expects US to stand by Ukraine
The Defence Secretary insisted he expects the US to stand by Ukraine for “as long as it takes to prevail over (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion” amid questions over the future of US support under Donald Trump.
John Healey said he thought the president-elect “recognises that countries get security through strength, just as alliances like Nato do” and American “determination” to continue backing Ukraine is “just as strong”.
Asked whether Ukraine’s safety had diminished since Mr Trump’s election win, Mr Healey told Sky News: “No, I don’t. The US alongside the UK have been two of the leading countries that have been standing by Ukraine, supporting Ukraine, our determination to do so is just as strong.”
He added: “As far as President Trump goes, he recognises that countries get security through strength, just as alliances like Nato do, and I expect the US to remain alongside allies like the UK, standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes to prevail over Putin’s invasion.”
Starmer’s visit to France shows ‘close relationship’ between leaders
Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to France to commemorate Armistice Day is a reminder that “we can never take the freedoms we enjoy in Europe for granted”, the Defence Secretary said.
The Prime Minister is attending commemorations across the Channel to mark “a special year” and the “close relationship” between London and Paris, John Healey said.
The Prime Minister is the first to visit France for Armistice Day since Winston Churchill joined Charles de Gaulle in 1944.
Asked why Sir Keir was making the trip, Mr Healey told Sky News: “This is a special year. We mark 80 years D-Day invasions and some of the critical battles that liberated Europe and ended the Second World War.
“This is also a mark of the close relationship between the two leaders, between (President Emmanuel) Macron and Starmer, but also the historic bonds between our two countries and our two militaries.”
He added that the visit was “very fitting” and a reminder that “we can never take the freedoms we enjoy in Europe for granted”.
Read the full story: Starmer makes historic Armistice trip in big Brexit reset move to woo Macron
Sir Keir Starmer is set to be the first UK leader to attend a French Armistice Day ceremony since the Second World War following a personal invitation from Emmanuel Macron, in what is a major step in his plans for a Brexit reset.
The prime minister, who has put a revival of relations with Brussels at the heart of his mission, will attend 106th anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 in Paris on Monday, becoming the first UK leader to attend the ceremony since Winston Churchill in 1944. Paris had been liberated that summer.
Amid the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s administration in Germany, Sir Keir will be keen to woo the French president and build bridges with one of the EU’s strongest powers.
Read the full story here:
Starmer makes historic Armistice trip in big Brexit reset move to woo Macron
Amid the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s administration, Sir Keir will be keen to woo the French president
Welcome to our live blog
Welcome to our live coverage as Sir Keir Starmer meets with Emmanuel Macron to mark Armistice Day in Paris.
The two leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine, NATO and Trump’s second presidency as the prime minister hopes to strengthen his relationship with the French president.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments