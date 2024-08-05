Support truly

Nigel Farage has joined calls for Parliament to be recalled over riots sweeping the UK, while suggesting the escalation in violence has come as a result of “soft policing” during Black Lives Matter protests.

The Reform UK leader condemned the violence taking place on Britain’s streets, saying “the levels of intimidation and threat to life have no place in a functioning democracy”.

But he went on to claim there is a widespread impression of “two-tier policing”, which he said is contributing to a “sense of injustice”.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Farage said: “I have been totally appalled by the levels of violence seen in the last couple of days. The levels of intimidation and threat to life have no place in a functioning democracy.

“That so many police officers have been injured trying to keep the peace is shocking, and we should not discount the use of the army if the situation were to deteriorate further.”

The MP for Clacton also expressed concern over prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s response to the riots.

He added: “In the short term, we will quell the riots, but deeper longer-term problems remain. Ever since the soft-policing of the Black Lives Matter protests, the impression of two-tier policing has become widespread. The Prime Minister’s faltering attempts to address the current crisis have only added to that sense of injustice.

Nigel Farage has claimed violence in UK cities in recent days is a result of ‘soft policing’ ( LBC )

“The majority of our population can see the fracturing of our communities as a result of mass, uncontrolled immigration, whether legal or illegal.

“Yet to attempt to debate this in the public arena leads to immediate howls of condemnation. A population explosion without integration was always going to end badly. I have said this for many years.

“We must have a more honest debate about these vital issues and give people the confidence that there are political solutions that are relevant to them. A recall of Parliament would be an appropriate start to this.”

Violence has broken out in several parts of England and Northern Ireland following the killing of three young girls in Southport last week.

More than 145 people have been arrested so far after riots rocked major cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke.

A large crowd gathered outside a mosque in Middlesbrough on Sunday night and others have also been targeted. In Rotherham, anti-immigration rioters smashed the windows of the Holiday Inn Express before starting fires.

Downing Street will hold an emergency Cobra meeting will be held today, as the violence and public unrest enters its sixth day.

Mr Farage has faced criticism for his remarks surrounding the unrest, with Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson calling his comments “dangerous” and calling for them to be examined by the parliamentary standards commissioner.

He has released two videos since the Southport attack last week. The first saw him question whether police were withholding information about the suspect, while the second saw him question Sir Keir’s argument that the protests were the fault of the far-right.

On Wednesday, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said politicians have “a level of responsibility … and it’s not to stoke up what conspiracy theories or what you think might have happened”.

The House of Commons is currently not sitting due to the summer recess, with MPs not scheduled to return until September 2. The government can ask the Speaker to recall the House because of events of major national importance.

Parliament was last recalled in the summer of 2021 during the chaotic UK evacuation from Afghanistan. Ex-Tory MP David Cameron also ordered MPs to return in 2011 in response riots and looting.

Politicians have demanded the recall of Parliament in the face of continuing anti-immigrant unrest (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Farage joins a growing list of MPs calling for the recall of Parliament, which includes Labour MP Diane Abbott, who urged for MPs to sit due to: “nationwide anti-immigrant riots on a scale never seen before. Threatening life, property and our police force.”

Tory leadership candidate Dame Priti Patel and left-wing MP Zarah Sultana also called for Parliament to be recalled.

But on Monday, Yvette Cooper said the government is not currently planning to do so.

Asked whether MPs will be recalled, the home secretary told LBC radio: “That’s not what we’re doing right now. What we’re doing right now is keeping in close contact with MPs.”

Shadow home secretary and Tory leadership candidate James Cleverly also disagreed with calls to recall Parliament, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “I don’t think there is anything that parliament needs to sign off. If the flow of information is fast enough that will give the reassurance that Parliament wants.”