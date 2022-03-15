New UK sanctions hit Russian vodka and exports of luxury cars and fashion

The UK has announced new sanctions on Russian goods including vodka, as well as a ban on exports of luxury products including vehicles, fashion and art.

In steps announced by the department for international trade, Britain will deny preferential “most favoured nation” tariffs to hundreds of imports from Russian and Belarus, in response to Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Vodka is the most prominent item on a list of imports worth a total of £900m annually which will now face a punitive additional 35 per cent levy. Also on the list are products like steel, fertiliser, cement, cereal crops and furs.

The measure removes the benefits of World Trade Organisation membership for the administrations in Moscow and Minsk.

Meanwhile, the UK has joined G7 allies in imposing a ban on all high-end luxury good exports to Russia, including iconic cars like Rolls Royce and Bentleys, couture clothes and fine art.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the new tariffs will “further isolate the Russian economy from global trade”, and in addition to earlier measures put “maximum economic pressure” on Putin and his cronies.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with our international partners in our determination to punish Putin for his barbaric actions in Ukraine, and we will continue our work to starve his regime of the funds that enable him to carry them out.

“The World Trade Organization is founded on respect for the rule of law, which Putin has shown he holds in contempt. By depriving his government of key benefits of WTO membership, we are denying him further resource for his invasion.”