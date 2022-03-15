✕ Close Drone footage shows destruction to the city of Mariupol

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.

Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.

People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks and are reportedly running out of supplies after being surrounded by Russian forces.

Ukraine’s president has sent a letter of condolence to the family of an American journalist killed in the war zone, and said his entire country is mourning with them.

Brent Renaud, 50, a renowned American filmmaker, was killed when Russian troops opened fire over the weekend close to Kyiv.