Wales preparing for ‘risk’ of UK breaking up, first minister says
‘The risk the United Kingdom will not continue is greater today than at any time in my political lifetime. I certainly don’t think it’s inevitable’
The United Kingdom is closer to breaking up than at any time in 50 years, the first minister of Wales says – as he revealed Cardiff is making preparations for it.
Mark Drakeford warned that only the Labour party is making the case for saving the Union, accusing “bully boy” Boris Johnson of adding to its “fragility” through his actions in No 10.
Liz Truss has been accused of showing similar disrespect to Scotland and Wales, after vowing to “ignore” Nicola Sturgeon and branding Mr Drakeford a “low energy Jeremy Corbyn”.
The first minister said: “I think the risk the United Kingdom will not continue is greater today than at any time in my political lifetime. I certainly don’t think it’s inevitable.”
Speaking to a political podcast, he argued Labour, which is pushing for further devolution, is making “an offer about the United Kingdom that people would wish to buy into”.
But he warned: “We are desperately short of an articulation by any other party of a positive case for a voluntary union.”
The Welsh government has set up a constitutional commission, chaired by the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, to examine how to make the Union an ongoing success.
But, Mr Drakeford added: “It has a second question, which is that if the United Kingdom starts not to stay together, what are the options for Wales?
“Because the idea that Scotland leaves and everything else continues as though that hadn’t happened is clearly not plausible at all.
“We’ve never needed to do serious thinking about what the choices for Wales would be and the commission will help us to do that, but we’re having to map out that territory with a seriousness that I think just reflects the risks that we currently face.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies