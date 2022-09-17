Avoid grand ceremony for new Prince of Wales, first minister says, after protests

The new Prince of Wales should not be crowned with the lavish ceremony seen in the past, the Welsh first minister has suggested, amid anger over the rushed decision to install him.

Mark Drakeford was kept in the dark before King Charles announced that Prince Williams would follow him in the role – despite there being no precedent for it to happen automatically.

More than 27,000 people have signed a petition demanding the Prince of Wales title is no longer used. It was born out of England’s conquest of Wales in the early 14th century.