Ministers have been accused of being “heartless and mean-spirited” after it emerged that a new humanitarian route for Ukrainian refugees amounts to only small adjustments to visa rules which will benefit only certain family members of British citizens.

Home secretary Priti Patel told MPs on Monday that the government had introduced a “bespoke humanitarian route” for people fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, saying it would allow an additional 100,000 Ukrainians to seek sanctuary in the UK.

However, it later emerged that this does not go beyond the easing of rules for a limited pool of family members of UK residents, which was announced over the weekend and has already been branded a “plaster for an open wound”.

Charities and lawyers criticised the government’s failure to do as the EU has done and waive all visa rules for refugees fleeing Ukraine, and said they were sceptical about the claims that 100,000 people would be helped under the changes.

Shadow immigration minister Yvette Cooper accused the home secretary of “complete confusion” around what is being offered to Ukrainian refugees, asking her in the House of Commons: “How on earth is the home secretary so unprepared for something she’s been warning about for weeks?”

More than 500,000 people have already fled Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, and the UN estimates that this figure could reach 4 million.

Temporary visa concessions announced by the Home Office on Sunday mean that certain family members of British nationals who do not meet the usual eligibility criteria but pass security checks may be granted permission to enter the UK outside the rules for 12 months.

However, this only apply to spouses, the parents of children under 18 or a child under 18 and close relatives requiring care - excluding many relatives including parents, adult children, siblings.

Immigration barrister Colin Yeo told The Independent he was “sceptical” about Ms Patel’s claim that the concessions would help 100,000 Ukrainians.

“There aren’t many Ukrainians in the UK so I can’t see how there are going to be 100,000 eligible family members,” he said, adding: “The contrast with the simple generosity shown by the EU seems quite marked.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent the figure was based on “internal estimates” but did not explain how it was reached.

Jon Featonby, policy and advocacy manager at the British Red Cross, said he “welcomed” this step but that “much more can and should be done”, and called for the lifting of all visa requirements for Ukrainians wanting to enter the UK.

“This would avoid people needing to go through a lengthy visa application process at a moment of crisis for them and their family, bringing the UK in line with many other European countries,” he added.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said Ms Patel’s announcement fell “well short of what is needed” and did “very little” to reassure Ukrainian’s fleeing war and bloodshed that that they would be able to seek sanctuary in Britain.

“Compared to the EU’s decision to take in refugees for up to three years without having to apply for asylum, it is heartless and mean spirited sending a message to desperate Ukrainians in search of safety that unless they have a family member in the UK, they are not welcome,” he said.

Caroline Coombs, of campaign group Reunite Families, which has been supporting people in the UK trying to get their relatives out of Ukraine, said Ms Patel’s announcement revealed “nothing new”.

“We still have no idea if parents, grandparents and other family members of British citizens and settled people in the UK can come here. People are scared and have no idea what to do,” she said.

It comes after 37 Conservatives, including former ministers Jeremy Hunt and Greg Clark, wrote to Boris Johnson on Monday urging the government to act “decisively”, stating: “Ukrainian victims of war seeking refuge are welcome”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meanwhile warned that a failure to waive visa requirements for Ukrainians seeking refuge could be “embarrassing” to the UK government and called on the prime minister to allow anyone fleeing the Russian invasion to come to the UK, “sort the paperwork later on”.

A poll by YouGov last week found almost two-thirds of British people would support the introduction of a resettlement scheme for those fleeing Ukraine.

The home secretary said: “I am committed to ensuring the UK is as generous as possible to the people of Ukraine, just as we have been to the people of Afghanistan and Hong Kong, and further announcements will be made in due course.”