Ukrainians who fled to UK allowed to stay for another 18 months

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukrainians who fled to the UK for sanctuary will be allowed to stay for at least an extra 18 months as the world prepares to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion.

Ministers said the move would provide “reassurance” as the war continues.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky warned global leaders his country’s fight against Vladimir Putin‘s forces was being held back by a lack of long-range weapons.

His call came as both foreign secretary Lord Cameron and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gave firm messages of support for Kyiv at the Munich Security Conference.

Lord Cameron has been among European leaders urging US politicians to pass a billion-dollar foreign aid package for Ukraine.

The first visas for those fleeing Ukraine granted three years leave in the UK under a number of programmes which were set to expire in March of next year.

But these will be extended for another 18 months, the Home Office has said.

As the two-year anniversary approaches later this month, the legal migration minister Tom Pursglove said “over 200,000 Ukrainians and their family members have arrived in Britain. Families across the country have opened their homes and their hearts to the people of Ukraine, showing extraordinary generosity, including offering shelter to those fleeing from the horrors of war.

“This new visa extension scheme provides certainty and reassurance for Ukrainians in the UK on their future as this war continues, and we will continue to provide a safe haven for those fleeing the conflict.”

A demonstrator holds a placard opposing Russia’s nuclear threat during a Munich protest (Reuters)

Housing and communities minister Felicity Buchan appealed for more families to come forward to open their homes to those still fleeing the war. “As more families arrive, we will need more sponsors to come forward,” she said. “I encourage anyone interested in hosting to check their eligibility and apply as soon as they can.”

Eduard Fesko, the charge d’affaires at the embassy of Ukraine to the UK, described the extensions as “a clear signal of the continuous support” by the government.