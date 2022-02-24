Boris Johnson has said the UK would offer support for a Ukrainian government in exile after warning the president he may need a “safe place” to flee from Russian troops.

The prime minister said he has told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he and his ministers may have to leave the country in the wake of the Russia invasion.

“One of the points I made to president Zelensky this morning was it might be necessary for him to find a safe place for him and his cabinet to go,” the PM told MPs.

Conservative MP Julian Lewis, who chairs the Intelligence and security select committee of parliament, asked: “If, as appears likely, Ukraine gets overwhelmed, will we offer to give sanctuary to a government in exile pending Ukraine’s future freedom?”

Mr Johnson replied: “Of course we will give all support that we can – logistical or otherwise – as Britain always has done to governments in exile.”

The prime minister said the UK will support the Ukrainians “economically, diplomatically, politically, and yes, militarily as well – I know that in due time we will success”.

He said the “unflinching goal” of his government will be to see Vladimir Putin’s “squalid” venture fail. “Now we see him for what is – a blood-stained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”

The PM extended punitive measures on Thursday to hit five further oligarchs, including the Putin’s former son-in-law, and to tackle more than 100 Russian businesses, individuals and organisations.

Mr Johnson said the UK will imminently ban Aeroflot from touching down planes in the UK and will freeze the assets of all major Russian banks, including immediately against VTB.

Earlier on Thursday Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urged countries to ban Russia from the Swift payments system – saying those who resisted the move would have “blood on their hands”.

Mr Johnson also indicated that the UK would work with allies to limit Russian access to the Swift international payment system. “Nothing is off the table,” he said.

The PM is to lead another meeting of the government’s Cobra emergencies committee to discuss the Ukraine crisis, followed by a meeting of the cabinet, this evening.

The PM’s spokesman said Whitehall departments, including No 10, will fly the Ukrainian flag and will be lit up in yellow and blue on Thursday evening in a gesture of solidarity.