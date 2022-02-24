President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (REUTERS)

President Joe Biden is preparing to address the nation about the escalating crisis in Ukraine after he vowed to hold Russia “accountable” for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” that has so far left around 40 soldiers and 10 civilians dead.

The president is expected to speak at 12pm ET on Thursday where he will unveil a series of sanctions against Moscow including further restrictions on large financial institutions and crackdowns on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning with a series of missile attacks across the nation including close to the capital Kiev.

The attacks came just minutes after Mr Putin announced he was launching a “special military operation” in the country.

Mr Biden said in a statement that the US and its Allies and partners would respond “in a united and decisive way” to the “premeditated war” waged by Russia.

He later said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation” ahead of meeting with the leaders of the G7 on Thursday morning about the “severe sanctions” on Russia.