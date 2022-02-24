Biden news - live: President to address US on Ukraine as he vows to hold Russia accountable
Follow the latest updates on the US’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden is preparing to address the nation about the escalating crisis in Ukraine after he vowed to hold Russia “accountable” for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” that has so far left around 40 soldiers and 10 civilians dead.
The president is expected to speak at 12pm ET on Thursday where he will unveil a series of sanctions against Moscow including further restrictions on large financial institutions and crackdowns on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning with a series of missile attacks across the nation including close to the capital Kiev.
The attacks came just minutes after Mr Putin announced he was launching a “special military operation” in the country.
Mr Biden said in a statement that the US and its Allies and partners would respond “in a united and decisive way” to the “premeditated war” waged by Russia.
He later said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation” ahead of meeting with the leaders of the G7 on Thursday morning about the “severe sanctions” on Russia.
Biden slams ‘unprovoked and unjustified attack’ on Ukraine
Biden slammed Russia over its “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine just minutes after reports spread of military assaults being launched across the country.
In a statement at around 10:30pm ET on Wednesday night, the president vowed that the US would respond in a “united and decisive way” along with its Allies and partners and that Russia will be held “accountable”.
“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” he said.
“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.
“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”
Mr Biden added that he would be monitoring the situation from the White House that evening and would continue to get regular updates from his national security team.
“The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight,” he said.
