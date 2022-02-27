Ministers ‘urgently’ examining visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing war

Ministers are “urgently” examining how to aid Ukrainian refugees fleeing war amid intense criticism over current UK visa rules.

As the Kremlin wages war on Ukraine, it is understood the Home Office is working on a package of measures to help those fleeing the Russian invasion, with an announcement expected within days.

Priti Patel, the home secretary, has unveiled minor concessions for Ukrainians who are already in Britain for work, study and tourism — extending the time period before they must leave the country.

But so far there has been no announcement of a resettlement scheme for Ukrainians, or other measures in response to an expected exodus of refugees.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said the UK was “urgently looking” at what the government can do “facilitate” refugees fleeing war.

It was put to the cabinet minister that anyone who has no connection to the UK cannot get in, and when asked if that will be changed, she replied: “We are looking urgently at what we can do.

“We’re working with European partners about how we support refugees who are leaving Ukraine. So, yes, is the answer.”

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees an estimated 368,000 people have left Ukraine to bordering countries — predominately to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania.

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, earlier told Sky News that current visa restrictions for those seeking sanctuary in the UK from the turmoil in Ukraine were “totally unacceptable” and “bureaucratic”.

“It is insisting that people demonstrate salaries, that they have families ties in this country,” the Labour frontbencher said.

“People are fleeing with their children in their arms. Why would you ask people how rich they are to enter our country? Of course, there are some people who may not have family ties, but want to come into this country.”

Wales first minister Mark Drakeford also said the UK will need to “go beyond” its current visa arrangements for those fleeing conflict in Ukraine.

It comes after a ministerial aide at the Home Office provoked outrage at the weekend for suggesting those fleeing the Russian invasion could apply for a seasonal workers’ scheme for fruit picking.

The Conservative MP was replying to Labour’s shadow armed forces minister Luke Pollard, who had raised concerns that Ukrainians fleeing the conflict still have to apply for a visa to enter the UK, something other countries — such as Ireland and Portugal — have waived in response to the invasion.

He wrote: “I’m looking for a route for people fleeing Ukraine who might not have a family link in the UK. We have a moral obligation to help them. Will you now change policy to do exactly that?”

The minister replied, in a now-deleted tweet, saying, “As you will be well aware there are a number of routes, not least our seasonal worker scheme you will recall from your Shadow Defra days, which Ukrainians can qualify for, alongside the family route for those with relatives here.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of The Refugee Council, also said events over the weekend were “creating yet more confusion and distress to Ukrainian families desperately seeking reassurance and support from the UK government regarding their future safety”.

People wait for a train to Poland at the railway station of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 26, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “We urgently need the government to announce a clear plan which immediately relaxes visa requirements to allow family members of Ukrainians in the UK to join them here.

“And a safe route so people at risk of persecution can apply for a humanitarian visa to travel to the UK and claim asylum once here. We must uphold our tradition of supporting people fleeing war and bloodshed, and send a clear signal to Ukrainian families that they are welcome in the UK.”

In an update posted on Twitter on Saturday, the Home Office said the UK government “has an extensive visa application centre network” in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

“Ukrainians in these countries can access these services & apply for visa under existing immigration routes,” they said.

The department added: “We have been planning for the impact that a Russian invasion would have on visa application centres, and swift action was taken to ensure contingency plans were put in place.

“More staff have been surged to visa application centres. Dependents of [UK] nationals residents in [Ukraine] needing a UK visa can apply through the new, temporary Lviv location or through a visa application centre in nearby countries including Poland, Moldova, Romania & Hungary.”

The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign is calling for the UK government to set up a resettlement scheme to give Ukrainians fleeing the invasion sanctuary in Britain.