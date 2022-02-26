A Conservative MP has suggested that Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could apply for the seasonal worker scheme in order to get into the UK.

Kevin Foster, MP for Torbay, was replying to Labour’s shadow armed forces minister Luke Pollard in an exchange on Twitter.

Mr Pollard had raised concerns that Ukrainians fleeing the conflict still have to apply for a visa to enter the UK, something other countries - such as Ireland and Portugal - have waived in response to the invasion.

He wrote: “I’m looking for a route for people fleeing Ukraine who might not have a family link in the UK. We have a moral obligation to help them. Will you now change policy to do exactly that?”

Follow the latest in our Ukraine war live blog here

Conservative MP Kevin Foster then replied, in a now-deleted tweet, saying: “As you will be well aware there are a number of routes, not least our seasonal worker scheme you will recall from your Shadow Defra days, which Ukrainians can qualify for, alongside the family route for those with relatives here.”

Kevin Foster MP has now replaced his previous message with the simpler: “Hi Luke. It’s just one of several routes and we will do more as the PM has made clear.”

The tweet, which Mr Foster has now taken down, was widely criticised on social media, with Labour and Co-op MP for Leeds, Alex Sobel, replying: “Kevin this is beneath you. I hope you can apologise to the people of Ukraine fleeing for their lives and join the voices calling for the UK to match what our European friends are offering the oppressed masses of Ukraine.”

A Ukrainian refugee girl collects a toy from a pile of donated clothes at the Medyka border crossing, in Medyka, Poland (AP)

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to Mr Foster’s words, saying: “I hope we get clarity asap Priti Patel that this is not a Home Office position.

“Migrant seasonal workers make a valued contribution to our economy - but this is not the route to the UK that we should expect those seeking refuge from war to rely on.”

Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, said: “My God. People are fleeing war in Europe, the like we haven’t seen in generations, in search of swift sanctuary.

“Yet the immigration minister says the answer is they should put in an application to pick Britain’s fruit & veg.”

Home secretary Priti Patel has announced visa concessions for Ukrainians who are already in Britain for work, study and tourism, extending the time period before they must leave the country.

But there has been no announcement of a resettlement scheme or other measures in response to an expected exodus of refugees.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, when questioned on the UK’s support for Ukrainians fleeing their country, said on Saturday night: “Of course we’re going to take refugees. This country’s had a historic and proud role in taking refugees from all conflicts.”

The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign is calling for the UK government to set up a resettlement scheme to give Ukrainians fleeing the invasion sanctuary in Britain.