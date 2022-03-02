Boris Johnson is under fire after claiming EU travel rules explain its far more generous offer to refugees from Ukraine, as criticism grows over the UK’s stance.

Under pressure in the Commons, the prime minister said the “Schengen border-free zone” – allowing passport-free travel – explained why the EU is waiving visas for people fleeing the Russian invasion.

In fact, although an association agreement does allow Ukrainians to enter the EU without a visa, that’s is only for 90 days and the rules will be tightened by the end of the year.

The EU has gone much further by allowing refugees to remain for up to three years, as up to 7 million are expected to escape Vladimir Putin’s increasingly violent assault.

Furthermore, Ireland has dropped its requirement for Ukrainians to have a visa – despite not being a Schengen member – saying refugees must seek permission to stay after their arrival.

Paul Blomfield, a Labour MP, accused Mr Johnson of “making it up to get out of a corner again”, after he was put on the spot about the plight of ordinary Ukrainians.

At prime minister’s questions, Mr Johnson also claimed the UK has welcomed more refugees than anywhere else in Europe – despite Germany allowing in one million, after the 2015 crisis.

“I think we have settled 25,000 vulnerable people since 2015, which is more than any other European country, so we should be proud of our record,” MPs were told.

The UK government is continuing to resist a refugee programme, arguing waiving standard visa rules and biometric checks would put UK lives at risk from Putin’s agents.

It has given ground on family reunions, so more relatives of Ukrainians in the UK – parents of adults, grandparents, adult offspring and siblings – will be eligible, instead of just spouses and children.

And individuals, charities, businesses and community groups will be able to sponsor Ukrainians to work in the UK, outside of normal rules on salaries and language spoken.

The Home Office has claimed up to 200,000 Ukrainians are now eligible to come to the UK as family members, but has not explained how the figure has been reached.

A French government adviser has protested that UK visa rules have left Ukrainian refugees who want to travel on to the UK being stranded in northern France.

“We have drawn the attention of the British authorities to the difficulties associated with the lack of information and the over-restrictive nature of this system,” the adviser told Le Parisien newspaper on Tuesday.

In the Commons, the SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford told Mr Johnson: “This is a moment for Europe to stand united in the face of Putin’s war.

“The EU have acted and waived all visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees, the UK government stands alone in our continent in so far refusing to do the same.”