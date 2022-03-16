Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to remove red tape preventing a Scottish charity from bringing a group of 48 Ukrainian orphans to safety in the UK.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Home Office was the main “obstacle” to getting the vulnerable children from Ukraine on a flight out of Poland.

“There is a plane ready and waiting in Poland to bring these orphans to the UK on Friday,” the senior MP told deputy prime minister Dominic Raab. “But that flight will be leaving empty without the necessary paperwork from the Home Office.”

Mr Blackford said Edinburgh charity Dnipro Kids, Edinburgh City Council, the Scottish government and the Polish authorities were all trying to get the matter resolved – but home secretary Priti Patel’s department was the main barrier.

“The Home Office is still proving to be the only obstacle in the way, and it risks leaving thses children stranded,” the SNP chief told the Commons.

He added “I’m pleading with the deputy prime minister – remove these obstructions before it’s too late. Will he work with me, and the Ukrainian authorities to guarantee, that those 48 orphans will get on this plane this Friday?”

Mr Raab replied: “This is a heart-rendering situation, and we want to do everything we can.”

The deputy PM and justice secretary said there were range of “safeguarding” issues in the case – including whether “necessary permissions have been sought from the Ukrainian and Polish governments”.

Mr Raab added: “This isn’t actually about bureaucracy, it’s about genuine safeguarding issues. But I certainly want to work with him in the best interests of those children.”

Dnipro Kids, set up by fans of Hibernian FC, managed to help the group of 48 Ukrainian orphans across border to immediate safety in Poland, but has struggled to clear the paperwork to welcome them to Edinburgh.

Children between the ages of six and 17 came from orphanages around Dnipro were able to cross the border in a bus organised by the Scottish charity last Thursday.

First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said charity’s efforts were “amazing” and said the Scottish government was “pressing hard” for UK government to help the children come to UK

“When they do, I’ve no doubt Scotland will surround them with love,” said Ms Sturgeon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged government to “up its game” in supporting Ukrainian refugees, calling their approach “too narrow, too slow and too mean”.

Ukrainians have described the government’s Ukraine family visa application process as “a shambles” after spending the past fortnight trying to get loved ones to the UK.

On Tuesday new measures were brought in, meaning Ukrainians with passports will no longer have to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK.

It came as refugee minister Lord Harrington told MPs he expects “thousands of people” to arrive next week under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme – but warned it “may not be possible” for all accommodation being offered to be checked beforehand.

Asked by the Commons Home Affairs Committee if he could give assurances that Ukrainian refugees will not be housed in hotels, Lord Harrington replied: “I honestly can’t give you that undertaking.

The refugees minister added: “I’d like to but it’s not our intention. But if all else fails, it’s our duty to make sure they’ve got a roof over their head and they’re fed properly.”