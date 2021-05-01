Matt Hancock accused of housing Ukrainian refugees to ‘rebuild reputation’

Matt Hancock was asked if he only signed up to house Ukrainian refugees in order to “rebuild his reputation” after the revelations of his Covid rule-breaking affair last year.

The MP for West Suffolk yesterday announced that he will open his home to refugees fleeing from Vladimir Putin’s invasion, joining the government-backed scheme.

But in an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, host Richard Madeley appeared to question the former health secretary’s motives, referencing the “political fall” Mr Hancock had after his relationship with Gina Coladangelo was made public.

