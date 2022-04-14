Ukrainian claims to have struck Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea with anti-ship missiles are “credible”, western officials have said.

There are conflicting accounts of how a massive explosion on the Moskva occurred, with Russia claiming that the cruiser was seriously damaged by a fire which spread to its ammunition store, while Kyiv insists it was successfully targeted by two Neptune missiles.

The facts are yet to be independently verified, but one Western official said that Moscow’s version of events was “difficult to believe”, while the Ukrainian claim appeared “credible”.

If true, Moscow’s account of a fire causing an explosion in the ammunition store of a warship would represent “an incredibly inept piece of control by the Russian military”, said the official.

But whatever the truth behind the explosion, the loss of the Moskva - the warship told to “go f*** yourself” by Ukrainian troops on Snake Island at the outset of the invasion 50 days ago - would be a “massive blow” to the credibility of the Russian military, they added.