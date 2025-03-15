Watch in full: Starmer gives Ukraine update after urging world leaders to keep pressure on Russia
Watch as Sir Keir Starmer held a press conference after hosting a meeting with world leaders to discuss peace in Ukraine on Saturday, 15 March.
The prime minister urged countries in his “coalition of the willing” to keep pressure on Moscow after he warned Vladimir Putin not to “play games” over a ceasefire deal.
Around 25 world leaders joined Sir Keir for a virtual call on Saturday, including Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte.
The meeting was aimed at discussing plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.
Sir Keir has accused Putin of having “complete disregard” for 30-day ceasefire proposals put forward by Ukraine and the US earlier in the week.
Despite Donald Trump describing “good and productive” talks with Russia on Friday, Mr Putin has been accused of using delaying tactics by raising “nuances” and further questions, as well as suggesting that Ukraine would not be permitted to rearm, mobilise or receive Western military aid during the truce.
