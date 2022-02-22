The UK is imposing sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals in response to Vladimir Putin’s military incursion into Ukraine, Boris Johnson has announced.

In an emergency statement to the House of Commons, the prime minister said that the movement of Russian armed forces into the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk amounted a “renewed invasion” of Ukraine.

President Putin was “establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive” and if the worst happens, Ukraine can expect to become “the target of a full scale war of aggression”, warned Mr Johnson.

Mr Johnson said that the UK will continue to seek a diplomatic resolution to the crisis “until the last possible moment”.

But he said that it was time to recognise that the Russian president appears “implacably determined to go further in subjugating and tormenting Ukraine”.

Announcing the initial tranche of UK sanctions in response to Putin’s actions, the PM made clear that further “much, much tougher” action will be taken if the crisis heightens.

“We should steel ourselves for a protracted crisis,” said Mr Johnson.

“The United Kingdom will meet this challenge side by side with our allies, determined that we will not allow Putin to drag our continent back into a Hobbesian state of nature where aggression pays and might is right.”

Mr Johnson named the five Russian banks Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank as subjects of sanctions, as well as three “very high net worth individuals”, named as Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg, and Igor Rotenberg.