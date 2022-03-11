Government warns military veterans not to go and fight in Ukraine

The government has issued a plea to military veterans not to go to Ukraine, amid growing evidence of former soldiers travelling to the country to help in the fight against Russian invasion.

Veterans minister Leo Docherty wrote to military charities seeking their help in dissuading any ex-servicemen and women from going ahead with plans to travel to the eastern European state.

He said they should instead be encouraged to support charitable and fundraising efforts to provide help to those under assault by Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Boris Johnson on Thursday warned that serving members of the armed forces who make unauthorised visits to Ukraine to fight will face courts martial on return, and Mr Docherty warned that veterans too could find themselves falling foul of the law.

And he said that “well-meaning” Brits travelling to the war zone could end up straining the resources of Ukrainian defenders.

The Independent’s defence and security editor Kim Sengupta, who is in Ukraine, has spoken with a British Army reservist who is among a number of serving and former members of the armed forces to help in the struggle against Russian invaders as part of the International Legion.

The non-commissioned officer, identified only by his middle name Mark, said: “They are putting up a great fight, and we can help.”

In today’s letter, Mr Docherty told military charities: “I am asking for your assistance in diverting and dissuading any travel attempts that come to your attention.

“The UK government’s position remains that travelling to Ukraine to fight, or to assist others engaged in the conflict, may amount to offences against UK legislation and could lead to prosecution.

“Ukraine needs equipment and funds rather than volunteers who, although well meaning, will put further pressure on stretched resources. I am very concerned about the risk to individuals in what is a dangerous situation.”

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Show all 7 1 /7 Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Mr Docherty said: “We know that Russia’s illegal invasion has rightly brought out strong feelings of support for the Ukrainian people.

“Veterans always step up in times of need, but they must channel their skills, experience and passion into legal routes of support for Ukraine and not engage in the conflict.

“There are many ways that we all can support the people of Ukraine, including through donating money to charity.”

The British Army has confirmed that a small number of soldiers had gone to Ukraine. Some of the regulars and reservists have taken leave to do so, only one has simply left his duties.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Chief of the Defence Staff, has told service personnel that the “sound of gunfire” was not “something you want to rush to”, it would be “unlawful and unhelpful” to do so and urged them to support Ukraine in other ways.