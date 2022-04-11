Vladimir Putin is planning to double or even treble his military forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine for a renewed assault, Western officials believe.

But the “massive” losses suffered by Russian forces in their failed attempt to take capital Kyiv, and their apparent inability to adapt tactically to the stiff Ukrainian resistance mean it may be a month or more before Moscow can claim any sort of progress in the area, where pro-Russia separatists have been fighting since 2014.

Western officials said the Russian president wants to be able to declare a victory of some sort by the time of a 9 May parade in Red Square to mark the anniversary of Nazi surrender in the Second World War, but said there was considerable doubt that he would be able to do so.

Some 38 battalion tactical groups of the Russian army deployed to Ukraine - each made up of around 600-900 personnel - are now believed to be out of action after taking significant losses in men and materiel, up from 29 last week.

This leaves Putin with around 90 BTGs which could potentially be deployed in the Donbas, but many of these are currently being moved from positions in the north of the country and will require “quite some time” before they are able to take part in fighting, said one official.

The annual round of conscription has recently delivered an additional 130,000 young Russian men into the armed forces, but these will need considerable training before being deployed, and Putin has instead been turning to veterans and reservists to bolster his army’s depleted ranks.

One Western official said it was too early to say exactly how many troops Putin intends to throw into his expected attempt to seize the areas around the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, where he has accused Ukraine of unsubstantiated atrocities against the large Russian-speaking minority.

But they said: “I would imagine we are looking at a force which is probably the Russians looking to double or perhaps even treble the amount of force that they bring into that Donbas area.

“But it's going to take some considerable time to bring themselves up to that sort of number. And even when they bring themselves to that number, there's a question over how effectively they can bring those forces into the battle.”

It would be “simplistic” to assume that Putin could double or treble his strength in the region by increasing numbers of personnel by that proportion, said the official.

“Actually, it's about how you can bring the force to bear at the point of decision, which is which is really important. And the Russians have shown themselves to be not very effective in this invasion as to being able to use their numerical advantage effectively, to actually bring about a decisive engagement.”