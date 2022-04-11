Ukraine news - live: Austrian chancellor to meet Putin as rockets destroy Dnipro airport
Chechen chief Ramzan Kadyrov has warned Russia will capture Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Austrian leader Karl Nehammer will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday and will call for an end to the conflict. It would be Putin's first face-to-face meeting with a European Union leader since Russia's invasion started on 24 February.
“We are militarily neutral, but (have) a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” Mr Nehammer wrote on Twitter. “It must stop! It needs humanitarian corridors, ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes.”
It comes as a Russian rocket tore through Ukraine’s Dnipro airport on Sunday leaving potential casualties, officials said. The besieged country’s troops are now preparing for a new Russian offensive on Monday
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s GDP will be slashed by around 45.1 per cent this year as a result of the Russian invasion, which has severed its exports and business activity, the World Bank said in its latest forecast.
Russia destroys S-300 missile launchers in Ukraine, defence ministry says
Russia has destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by a European country, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said that Russian sea-launched Kalibr missiles on Sunday destroyed four S-300 launchers which were concealed in a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Russia said 25 Ukrainian troops were hit in the attack.
It did not say which European country had supplied the S-300 systems.
Ukraine says it has found more than 1,200 bodies in Kyiv region
Ukraine has said it has found over 1,200 bodies in the Kyiv region alone as it alleges Moscow of war crimes with 500 suspects identified.
Ukraine’s prosecutor Iryna Venediktova on Sunday described Russian president Vladimir Putin as the “main war criminal of 21st century” as she shared the figures of bodies recovered from the Kyiv region, many areas of which were under the Russian control for weeks before Moscow’s retreat.
“We have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kyiv region,” Ms Venediktova said in an interview with Sky News.
Our reporter, Stuti Mishra, has the full report below:
Ukraine says it has found more than 1,200 bodies in Kyiv region
Ukrainian prosecutor says the country has a list of 500 suspects for war crimes
More EU sanctions on Russia an option, Borrell says
More European Union sanctions on Russia are an option, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday when asked if the EU was ready to consider a Russian oil embargo in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Sanctions are always on the table," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "Ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.
World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half
Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.
The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.
As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".
Our reporter, Alisha Rahaman Sarkar, has the full report below:
World Bank says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half
Russia’s economy has already plunged into ‘deep recession’, World Bank says
Ukraine says nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Monday
Nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged eastern regions have been agreed for Monday between Kyiv and Moscow, including five in the Luhansk region, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.
ICYMI: People of Ukraine remembered in churches on Palm Sunday
The pain of the people of Ukraine has been remembered as communities marked Palm Sunday in the build-up to Easter.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby – the leader of the Church of England, referred to communities who are “in a world of confusion and chaos”, while Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster, spoke of the agony of the people of Ukraine during his Palm Sunday homily.
Palm Sunday, which is celebrated by Protestant and Catholic communities, opens Holy Week leading up to Easter and is the most sacred time of year for Christians.
Read the full report below:
Why Boris Johnson was gifted a ceramic cockerel on his visit to Ukraine
Boris Johnson was gifted a symbolic ceramic cockerel as he walked through the streets of Kyiv on his surprise visit to the war-torn capital.
A woman approached the UK prime minister and Ukraine’s president Volodymr Zelensky, handing them each a ceramic jug in the shape of a cockerel.
“I’m from London,” the prime minister said, to which the woman smiled and said: “I know, I’m from Kharviv.” A single ceramic cockerel stood untouched on a kitchen cabinet during a bombardment of Borodianka. The entire high-rise builiding had collapsed but the cockerel managed to survive the blast.
Read the full story below from our reporter, Maryam Zakir-Hussain.
Why Boris Johnson was gifted a ceramic cockerel on his visit to Ukraine
A single ceramic cockerel stood untouched on a kitchen cabinet during a bombardment of Borodianka, giving rise to this new symbol of resistance
Russian troop losses near 20,000, claims Ukraine
Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces claims Russia has lost nearly 20,000 troops and more than 700 tanks since the invasion on 24 February. The figure for deaths suffered by the Russian army is up by around 200 since yesterday’s estimation.
183 children killed during Russia’s war on Ukraine
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the deaths of 183 children, while a further 342 have been injured, the country’s prosecutor general’s office has said.
That is an increase in the death toll of around a third in the last three weeks. The office said 121 children had been killed in an update on 22 March.
Russia may carry out false flag operation in Moldova, claims Ukraine military
The general staff of Ukraine‘s armed forces has said that Russian forces were continuing their offensive to establish full control over the southern city of Mariupol, seeking to storm an iron and steel plant and the city’s seaport.
It added that it was likely Russia, in order to disrupt the supply of goods to the places of hostilities, will continue to strike at transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in order to destroy or disable them.
Russia might also carry out provocative actions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighbouring state, the general staff said, without providing evidence.
