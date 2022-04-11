✕ Close US will 'not hesitate' to expel more Russian diplomats

Austrian leader Karl Nehammer will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday and will call for an end to the conflict. It would be Putin's first face-to-face meeting with a European Union leader since Russia's invasion started on 24 February.

“We are militarily neutral, but (have) a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” Mr Nehammer wrote on Twitter. “It must stop! It needs humanitarian corridors, ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes.”

It comes as a Russian rocket tore through Ukraine’s Dnipro airport on Sunday leaving potential casualties, officials said. The besieged country’s troops are now preparing for a new Russian offensive on Monday

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s GDP will be slashed by around 45.1 per cent this year as a result of the Russian invasion, which has severed its exports and business activity, the World Bank said in its latest forecast.