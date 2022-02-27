Liz Truss ‘absolutely’ supports individual Brits going to fight in Ukraine

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has said she would “absolutely” support individual Brits going to fight Russian forces in Ukraine, saying people can “make their own decisions”

It comes after the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on the country’s international “friends” to help them defend the country against the Kremlin’s advances.

As the invasion entered its fourth day, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba added: “Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries.”

Asked whether she would support the call, Ms Truss told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “I do support that. Of course that is something that people can make their own decisions about.

“The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy — not just for Ukraine, but for the whole of Europe because that is what president Putin is challenging”.

The cabinet minister added: “Absolutely if people want to support that struggle, I would support them doing that”.

While the UK government has ruled out sending British troops to the region, she added ministers were doing “all we can” to supply defensive weapons to the Eastern European country.

