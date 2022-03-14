Russia will be at “war with Nato” if it bombs any of the military alliance’s territory, Sajid Javid has warned – after Sunday’s missile attack just 15 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland.

The health secretary said the West had made clear its response if any Nato country is attacked, stating: “Then it will be war with Nato and Nato would respond.”

The comment came after more than 35 people were killed by more than 30 missiles that targeted a training facility in Yavoriv, close to the Polish border, with more than 130 people injured.

The deadly strike came less than 24 hours after Moscow threatened to target foreign weapons shipments helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country.

Mr Javid said Nato had drawn the red line before the invasion, adding: “That hasn’t changed throughout this conflict, there would be a significant response from Nato.”

However, he refused to be drawn on what Nato will do if Russia uses chemical or biological weapons within Ukraine – which some have said must also trigger a military response.

“I’m not going to get into a hypothetical situation about what may or may not happen,” Mr Javid told Sky News.

He argued it would not be “helpful” to do so, adding: “We wouldn’t want to tell the enemy what the response might be. It just wouldn’t make any sense.”