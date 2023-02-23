Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to “move faster” to arm Ukraine and hand Kyiv a “decisive advantage” on the battlefield, at a G7 meeting on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The prime minister will host ambassador Vadym Prystaiko and members of the Ukrainian armed forces in Downing Street on Thursday to mark 365 days since Vladimir Putin’s grinding war of attrition began.

In a virtual meeting with fellow G7 leaders, Mr Sunak will warn that “for Ukraine to win this war – and to accelerate that day – they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield”.

Rishi Sunak is to urge G7 leaders to ‘move faster’ in arming Ukraine (PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“That is what it will take to shift Putin’s mindset. This must be our priority now,” he will say. “Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence.”

With both sides hoping for major breakthroughs in the weeks ahead after a bloody but largely stagnant winter on the frontline, Mr Sunak will warn that the “coming weeks will be difficult for Ukraine, but they will also be difficult for Russia.

“They are over-reaching once again. So now is the time to support Ukraine’s plan to re-arm, regroup, and push forward.”

Britain was the first Western nation to commit to providing its main battle tanks, the Challenger 2, and has said that it will assist allies who wish to answer president Volodymyr Zelensky’s new pleas for fighter jets, and will train Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard jets.

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Mr Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are also expected to hang a blue and yellow wreath on the door of No 10, while the UK will hold a national minute’s silence.

Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session in the Kharkiv region on Thursday (AFP via Getty Images)

“As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country”, he said.

“I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict. As I stand with brave Ukrainian soldiers outside Downing Street today, my thoughts will be with all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom and return peace to Europe.”

Also marking the anniversary, shortly after meeting with Mr Zelensky in Kyiv, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK’s support was “as firm and unstinting today as it was on that dark day one year ago”.

“The resolve and the bravery of the Ukrainian people, supported by their allies across the world, has doomed Putin’s barbaric invasion to failure. We should take inspiration from their courage and resolve to double down on our support for them,” Sir Keir said.

A Ukrainian Army self-propelled 122mm Howlitzer fires on a Russian position near Bakhmut on Sunday (John Moore/Getty Images)

He added: “Regardless of what other political disagreements we may have, we stand in lockstep with the government on this issue.

“No one should ever have to face the hardship and loss that the Ukrainian people have over the last year. Their fight for democracy, freedom and liberty in the face of tyranny is also our fight. Standing with our Nato allies, we will ensure Putin’s defeat and Ukraine’s victory.”

Their comments come as Ukraine’s leading war crimes prosecutor Yuriy Belousov told The Independent that he believed more than 100,000 Ukrainians have been killed so far – far more than the UN’s latest estimate of 8,000, which it acknowledges is a significant undercount.

“There could be 100,000 civilians killed across Ukraine, whose bodies will have to be found and identified once occupied territory is liberated,” Mr Belousov said.

Additional reporting by PA