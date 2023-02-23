‘Learn fast or you’ll be dead’: The bloody stalemate on Ukraine’s frontline

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was a roar of noise in the far distance, echoing through the falling snowflakes. It faded away, a moment of stillness over the frozen fields, and then the shells landed – flame and ice, orange and white, bursting up from the ground.

The attacks on the Ukrainian positions had started once again on this frontline in the eastern region of Luhansk, where Russian forces have been making small advances. It is attritional fighting, as both sides in the conflict try to claw their way out of a wider bloody stalemate.

There was silence after the last round landed, with no one sure whether yet more were incoming. Eventually, we slowly got up and began to shake down our clothes. Some of the mortar rounds had been close; but there have been no casualties apart from a young trooper who had gashed his forehead when diving down.

There was no sympathy over the injury from a Sergeant Roman of the Ukraine army's 92nd Brigade: “He’ll live, he just needs to be more careful".

"We have lost six people killed in the last week, eleven injured. We are getting hit every day and this is not going to end, things are going to get much worse. These young kids have to learn fast, or they’ll be dead. It’s that simple,” he said.

As this war in the heart of Europe reaches its first anniversary, changing the changing the shape of world geopolitics as it progresses, a procession of international leaders have been arriving in Kyiv. The most important being President Joe Biden, his presence a powerful symbolic assurance that the US and the West will stand by Ukraine. There has been scathing condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s aggression and promises of hastening up arms supplies from Nato and the European Union as well as proposals of new sanctions against the Kremlin’s hierarchy.

Facing the enemy at close quarters, the soldiers say the supportive words are welcome, but it is weapons that they need, and they need them fast. “For us, more arms and ammunition mean fewer lives lost” says Sergeant Roman. “The Russians haven’t been idle, they are bringing up artillery, armour, we can see them more clearly now there are less leaves on trees.”

✕ In the Ukrainian military trenches around Kupyansk

It is here in the east of the country, where one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's main objectives lies. Luhansk, alongside the neighbouring region of Donetsk make up Ukraine's industrial heartland known as Donbas. It is area that Putin is keen to gain complete control of. New offensives are still to come in the coming weeks and months, but there is no lack of action along this frontline as the opposing sides fight hard to gain strategic ground on the battlefield.

In just the last 24 hours the Ukrainian defence ministry says its forces have repelled more than 90 ground attacks in a swathe of positions including around the cities and towns of Bakhmut, Lyman, Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk across the Donbas. In the same period there have been 54 missile strikes and 19 air raids with warplanes and drones.

Heavy fighting has continued around Bakhmut – a city that has become a symbol of what Russia wants to achieve, with Moscow believing its capture would be a stepping stone into the wider Donetsk region. But the supposed aim of the Russian military to deliver victory there to President Putin by the anniversary of 24 February is not possible, with the high command in Moscow saying it will be April before this is achieved. There is a similar standoff near Vuhledar, around 90 miles west of Bakhmut on the other side of the Donetsk region, where the Ukrainians are holding firm despite taking a pounding from Russian artillery.

Soliders from the Ukraine Army’s 92nd Brigade, near the Luhansk frontline (Kim Sengupta/The Independent)

There have been repeated probing attacks on the stretch of Luhansk territory still under Ukrainian control where we are. The aim, intercepted Russian communications by the Ukrainians reveal, is to occupy vantage points before western supplies of artillery and tanks – German Leopard 2s and British Challenger 2s –arrive.

The Russian force here are a composite of regular troops, mercenaries from the Wagner group – the private military company that has become a key part of Moscow's battle in parts of the east – with some penal contingents, fighters of the separatist 'Luhansk Peoples Republic' and lately, fresh contingents of Special Forces.

“We are facing a strong and determined enemy here, we are not just fighting mobics [newly-mobilised] and Wagner criminals, we are now seeing Spetsnaz [special forces] here, they are very tough guys, they are trying to get behind our lines”, said Artem Vlasenko, a lieutenant in the 92nd Brigade. “We are losing experienced men, we keep fighting them off, but the Spetsnaz keep coming back.”

Forty-five minutes later, as we were trudging towards a forward operating base for troops, there was an eruption of shooting from a ridge to the left: the Ukrainians fired back in sustained bursts while finding cover until the orders came to stop.

There was a cautious advance to a nearby ridge, a forward party crawling on their stomach, but the shooters had disappeared. “No blood”, said Sergeant Roman, kicking at the snow with the toe of his boot. “So we didn’t get anyone of them, we need to do better”.

Part of the 92nd Brigade (Kim Sengupta/The Independent)

The unit wanted to get back to more secure ground with light falling fast, the main danger came from artillery shells. “The Russians have the advantage by about 4 to 1 when it comes to ammunition, we have to be careful how we fire back,” says Corporal Serhiy. “ Things have got better than they were, but this is what we urgently need from America, Britain, Nato.”

The arrival of more armoured personnel carriers, along with the tanks that Western allies have offered, would also be a great help. Some soldiers are using old cars to travel in frontline villages due to the lack of military transport.

Vilalii Babko, a member of the brigade machine-gun unit, is originally from Belarus. He has lived in Ukraine since 1995 and joined the army during the separatist war which began in 2014, where Russian-backed rebels claimed territory in Donetsk and Luhansk. He was not surprised that Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarus president, is an ally of Putin. With Belarus being used as a launch pad for Putin's initial failed attempts to take Kyiv at the start of the invasion.

“They are similar men. When I left Belarus, Lukashenko was in power and he’s still there, two generations later. The only change there is that the country has deteriorated. I have cut all ties with Belarus and also people I knew in Moscow. They believe what their regimes say”, said the soldier.

Private Babko left the Ukrainian army in 2016 and joined again last year. He shows the bullet holes in his 11 year old Volkswagen which he had bought for $700 when the war started.

Some of the damage in the villiages beyond Kupyansk (Kim Sengupta/The Independent)

“It has been shot up a couple of times. No one was hit, can you believe it?” he says. “I was driving it one day when bullets went through the back of the car, I put my foot down and went. We had also been using a Lada at the time; I wouldn’t be here if I was driving the Lada that day. But we need to retire this car before the new battles begin.”

The 92nd Brigade, like the rest of the forces on the frontline is waiting orders for on the next chapter of the war when winter conditions ease. Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, has reiteterated this week that the Russians are massing troops and weapons across the border with the aim of capturing completely the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

There are varying estimates of Russian strength for upcoming operations. Mr Reznikov has claimed that 500,000 troops have been mobilised, Western officials say it is around 350,000. The Pentagon says that 80 per cent of all Russian army are involved in what President Putin calls his "Special Military Operation", the British Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, puts the figure at 97 per cent.

Western officials estimate that around 60,000 Russian troops have been killed so far, with another 200,000 injured. There are no official Ukrainian figures for Ukrainian casualties: Western officials estimate around 100,000 dead or wounded.

This is the war that the Kremlin thought would end in ten days after President Putin sent in his troops to restore “Russky mir”, the "Russian world". In this new reality occupied Ukraine would become an integral part of the Russian Federation, a collaborationist regime put in place and obdurate opponents liquidated.

A damaged armoured vehicle near the frontline (Kim Sengupta/The Independent)

Those of us reporting from Kyiv on 24 February 2022 images of a 40-mile Russian armoured convoy heading our way. The Russians would do what they did in Chechnya more than 20 years ago, the Ukrainian capital would be razed like Grozny – one of the first acts of the Putin regime – we were warned.

But Kyiv didn’t fall despite facing overwhelming Russian firepower, tanks and warplanes. Ukrainian troops, backed by volunteers who had been practising with wooden rifles just weeks earlier, drove them back first from the outskirts of the capital and then surrounding areas.

The retreating Russians left behind carnage in the outlying towns which have become battlegrounds. We found grim evidence what “ liberation” had meant for these people – executed corpses lying in streets, others thrown into mass graves, mutilation, rapes and forced disappearances.

Modern cities like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol, among others were being pounded by artillery, missiles and aircraft. We witnessed the destruction inflicted by advanced weaponry in crowded urban centres, killings and maiming in smashed and burned homes and shattered streets. The Second World War, it seemed was being revisited, with all its mayhem.

Hundreds of thousands of people – women, children, the elderly fled the country -- many of whom probably never to return. Young Ukrainians who had rushed to join the country’s forces, the next generation, started paying a heavy price with many not coming home.

A soldier of the 92nd Brigade (Kim Sengupta/The Independent)

Slowly, amid fierce fighting, Moscow’s forces were pushed back from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, just 25 miles from the Russian border. Russian forces including paratroopers, commandos and Chechen fighters, supported by helicopter-gunships, had smashed their way to the city centre: they were forces to retreat.

From the end of April, Ukrainian troops began to retake towns and villages around Kharkiv, and reached the points along the border. As I travelled with a unit retaking the last hamlets Major Nicolai Pavluyk, who serves in a volunteer brigade exclaimed with a broad grin “It’s so good to be on the front foot and making them retreat, getting back territory. In the past, we were blowing bridges to slow the Russians, now they are blowing bridges to try and delay us. It is such a great feeling.”

For the first time there was discernible belief among Ukraine’s Western allies that Ukraine can successfully resist and repel the invasion. The administration of President Biden declared that Ukraine has “won the Battle of Kharkiv”. What is now unfolding in the city, said Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, adds to the growing belief that “Ukraine can win this war”. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the British military, wanted to stress that “Ukraine’s independence is now guaranteed”.

But, in the newly liberated areas, we saw a now familiar and appalling pattern of human rights abuse by the occupiers – execution, kidnappings torture and sexual assault, including a harrowing account of a rape at a village school.

The war now moved on to where it had all began, in 2014 in the east, when Russian troops entering the country and the separatist conflict which led to the creation of the ‘Peoples Republics’ of Donetsk and Luhansk took hold. Scenes of fighting we had reported on at that time – Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Avdiivka – were getting shelled and bombed again. Another exodus of people began from the Donbas.

Some of the damage in the villiages beyond Kupyansk (Kim Sengupta/The Independent)

The tide of the conflict was turning again with the Russians now getting the upper hand, deploying heavy artillery which outgunned the Ukrainians – who were losing between 100 and 150 killed a day. The numbers of injured were not known, but the standard calculation of three times as many fighters wounded as killed showed the scale of casualties. Towns and cities were under fire on a daily basis. “Russia wants to destroy the Donbas”, warned a despairing President Zelensky.

Captain Yuri Kaluzny, a marine, said at the time: “The shelling just never stops. They focus on a target, pour on fire and then move forward. We simply haven’t got enough weapons to counter that, so we are losing a lot, dead and injured, and I think we’ll end up by losing a lot of territory”.

We experienced the pulverising effect of the relentless shelling in the trenches, and spoke to troops who, for the first time we had heard since the conflict began, questioned whether defeat could be avoided.

Russian advances with armoured support led to Ukrainian lines pushed back, with the cities of Lyman, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk captured across the Donbas. It seemed only a matter of time before the whole region slipped into Russian control and President Putin could declare that he had fulfilled one of his pledges at the start of the invasion – to “reunite the Donbas”.

In Kyiv, grim-faced senior defence officials revealed that the overall assessment was dire, there were urgent pleas for modern Western artillery before it was too late.

A soldier of the 92nd Brigade (Kim Sengupta/The Independent)

This came in the shape of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRs). The arena was stabilised. Captain Kaluzny and his comrades, far happier marines now, were told to be prepared to move forward.

The Ukrainian offensive came in September and made rapid progress, resulting in the recapture of Lyman in the Donbas, Kupyansk in the Kharkiv oblast, and Kherson in the south. Russian morale appeared to be on the verge of collapse. The influential pro-war bloggers., whose presence had grown as the independent media had been suppressed or driven into exile, now rounded on the military establishment.

Evgeny Prigozhin, the boss of Wagner, and Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen warlord, joined in the scathing criticism of the Kremlin high command. Wagner fighters led the assault on Bakhmut. I spent a long time in the town last summer, going back there in the autumn we found it being dismembered, a process which continues now.

Ukrainian troops say they are confident now of going forward when the order comes. Lt Vlasenko, of the 92nd Brigade, wants to reassure the Western public that the Ukrainian forces would have no difficulty coping with the varied assortments of equipment from different donor countries. “We are quick learners, really!” he insists.

Captain Kaluzny who has just returned to duty after medical treatment for shrapnel wound and is waiting deployment, with the city of Kupyansk a possible destination.

“There is a lot more sure now, we are better armed and it’ll be even better when we get the tanks, and if we get the aircraft, then things will really start moving,” he says.

Ukrainian reinforcements are expected to be sent to Kupyansk ,which is a key railway junction for the region, and one the Russians are expected to try and get back as a logistical hub. The city and surrounding villages have continued to be attacked by the Russians after pulled out. A 68-year-old man was injured by shelling on Thursday which damaged a nursery and a football field.

Most of Kupyansk has been damaged in the fighting and the vast majority of residents have fled. At times those leaving the city have come under fire. A convoy of six cars and a van were heading towards the city of Kharkiv when they were hit by shells soon after the Russians left. Two of the cars were incinerated, the occupants, including a family, burnt alive. Ukrainian officials say some of those trying to escape the carnage appeared to have been shot at close range by a Russian team that had infiltrated behind the lines.

The frontline villages outside Kupyansk are now deserted apart from a few elderly residents. At the village of Hlushivka, we came across three men digging out ice outside their homes while a heavy snowfall continued.

Vasyl Olinichuik, 60, a former soldier who had served in Afghanistan when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, had stayed put with his wife in the village.

“It is strange to find an army which I was once a part of is now fighting us. I look at young Russian soldiers and wonder. Most of us didn’t know what the hell we were doing in Afghanistan, and I don’t think this lot know what they are doing here either,” he said.

Another resident, Stanislav Shyryi wanted to stress he had no intention of leaving. “All the young people have gone, some to safer parts of Ukraine others to Europe. I am 76 years old, this is my home, and I’m staying”. He was adamant: “Even if the Russians come back, it’ll be Ukrainian again before this war is over. This is Ukraine, the days of empire are over, history is on our side.”