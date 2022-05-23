Cost-of-living crisis: Minister rules out restoring £20-per-week universal credit uplift

‘That is not going to return,’ Simon Clarke says

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Monday 23 May 2022 08:41
(independent)

A Treasury minister has ruled out restoring the £20-per-week uplift to universal credit as a measure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Despite calls from senior Tory MPs, Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “That is not going to return”.

The minister said it was made “explicitly clear” the uplift to universal credit was a “temporary response” to the Covid pandemic.

“On universal credit we took decisive action back in December with change to the taper rate — the rate at which benefits are withdrawn as people’s earnings rise — and we cut that from 63p in the pound to 55p,” he added.

“It is precisely the kind of authentic Conservative solution to this question that we want to see”.

