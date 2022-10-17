Pound strengthens and bonds rally after Jeremy Hunt takes axe to Liz Truss Budget

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The markets have reacted positively to the new chancellor's dismantling of Liz Truss's disastrous September mini-Budget as the pound strengthened and interest on government debt fell.

Jeremy Hunt, the former health and foreign secretary, on Monday took an axe to the financial statement outlined by his predecessor only weeks ago.

Mr Hunt scrapped virtually all of the measures outlined in the prime minister’s economic plan, including a 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax, currently at 20p.

He also pledged to scale down the energy bill support scheme after April.

Governmet’s can play their part in calming markets, chancellor says (BBC News)

Sterling - Britain's currency - started the morning strongly following a series of interviews given by Mr Hunt over the weekend in which he vowed to increase taxes and cut spending.

The pound has rebounded by more than 1.2 per cent and was trading at $1.13 shortly after Mr Hunt delivered his emergency statment, announced early on Monday morning, as investors spooked Ms Truss’s spending plans welcomed the change of tack.

Interest on government bonds - or debt - was also down at the start of the day asMr Hunt sought to assure the markets that he would be a fiscally responsible channcellor.

Yields on 30-year government bonds, or gilts, eased back further by around 10 per cent, as Mr Hunt set out plans to shave off billions of government debt.

The interest on long-dated bonds hit a low of around 4.32 per cent shortly after the first announcement.

In a televised statement, the chancellor - who was appointed by Ms Truss on Friday after she sackd Kwasi Kwarteng - warned of more "tough" decisions to come.

"Governments cannot eliminate volatility in markets but they can play their part and we will do so," Mr Hunt said.

Mr Hunt's intervention comes following weeks of instability in the finacial markets in the aftermath of his predecessors statement on 23 September.

The former chancellor's mini-Budget prompted the Bank of England to intervene with an emergency £65bn bond-buying scheme to prop up pension funds at risk of collapse, as the cost of government borrowing rose to levels similar to those seen in Greece and Italy.

Discontent about the state of the markets sparked a fresh rebellion among Tory back benchers, many of whom were already uneasy about Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss’s tax-cutting agenda – which predominately benefited the better-off – amid the cost of living crisis.

Questions about Ms Truss’s future as PM continued on Monday afternoon after Mr Hunt rejected her plans.

More follows...